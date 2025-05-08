Syracuse commit Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La Anthony, "had the best time" $1.7 billion worth Kim Kardashian

On Thursday, Syracuse commit Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La Anthony, shared a moment with popular American media personality Kim Kardashian on her Instagram Story. As shown in her caption, they had the best time.

"♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ We had the best time!!!." She wrote.

Syracuse commit Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La Anthony with $1.7 billion worth Kim Kardashian. (Image via Instagram @lala)

Kim originally shared a carousel of 14 pictures on Instagram, showcasing her Met Gala after-party outfit.

In the picture reshared on La La's story, the two media personalities were dressed in sleek black dresses, with La La in dark shades and a cross-shaped necklace. The photo was snapped in a beautifully lit hallway, capturing La La and Kim mid-stride as they walked side by side, holding hands.

La La also posted a couple more stories from the Met Gala, featuring her and Kim alongside American singer-songwriter and dancer Ciara. In one of the stories, the trio posed for a picture, and in the other, they made a hilarious TikTok video, which Ciara also shared.

La LA Anthony, Ciara and Kim Kadarshian. (Image via Instagram @lala)

Kim Kardashian, currently worth $1.7 billion according to Celebrity Net Worth, is a name that needs no introduction in the American media space. Widely recognized as a reality TV icon, entrepreneur and fashion mogul, she has always been a standout presence at the Met Gala over the years, and this year was no exception.

LaLa Anthony, who is also a well-known media personality, actress and fashionista, is also known to grace glamorous events like the Met Gala. Alongside her thriving career in entertainment and fashion, she is also the proud mother of highly-rated basketball prospect Kiyan Anthony, who is committed to playing for the Syracuse Orange next season.

"I want to always be present for his moments": La La Anthony on being present for her son, Kiyan Anthony

In an episode of Richer Lives by SoFi podcast, aired on the SoFi YouTube channel in April, American TV personality and actress LaLa Anthony spoke about how she prioritizes being present for her son Kiyan, even as a career woman. She was asked when she realized it was time to slow down with work, and she said:

"When I had my son, you know, I want to always be present for his moments. I never want to be that mom that's like, oh, my mom was working. So she didn't come to this, this, this, this. And I have missed moments because of work that, you know, sometimes I look back and regret. But for the most part, he can say that my mom's always been there for all of my moments and my mom's always been present." (Timestamp 12:33)

La La has been a steady and devoted supporter of Kiyan's basketball journey over the years. Her social media is filled with proud mom moments, cheering him on from the sidelines and celebrating major milestones.

