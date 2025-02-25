Tajh Ariza, the No. 8 recruit in the 2026 class and son of the 2009 NBA Champ, Trevor Ariza, took to Instagram to share the news of his younger brother, Tristan Ariza, being featured in the Pangos All-American Camp Day 1 Standouts.

The original post shared by the official Instagram page of Basketball Finders featured 24 players from the Classes of 2029, 2030, 2031 and 2032:

Tajh Ariza's brother Tristan Ariza gets featured on Pangos Jr. All-American camp Day 1 standouts (Image: IG/tajhariza)

The 6-foot-8 small forward also tagged his younger brother in the story. Tristan Ariza has been impressive in the Pangos Jr. All-American Competition. The Class of 2029 recruit earned the seventh-grade all-star selection as he scored a game-high 17 points in Feb. 2024.

This is not the first time Tajh Ariza has posted about his younger brother on his Instagram. The Westchester Senior High School player also shared Tristan Ariza's carousel of images to his story. The carousel saw the 2029 recruit pose in a blue sweatshirt after getting a haircut.

Tajh Ariza drops posts a 1-word reaction to his younger brother Tristan Ariza's post (Image: IG/tajhariza)

"Trim @tristan.ariza," Tajh Ariza captioned his story.

The Class of 2026 player ranks at the third spot in the small forward position and fifth in California. He also represented Team Why Not in the Nike EYBL 17U Circuit and posted averages of 5.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Westchester also reached the 2025 CIF LA City Section Boys' Basketball Championship game after defeating Fairfax 62-51 on Feb. 19 in the quarter-finals and Palisades 77-47 in the semifinals. They will now face Alijah Arenas' Chatsworth in the Championship game on Friday.

Tajh Ariza talks about USC

With plenty of offers from top programs including USC, UCLA, Oregon and Kansas, among others, the Trojans have the highest chance of landing Ariza, according to On3.

He spoke to the publisher about the program, commending their atmosphere:

"I went there for a football game. They showed a lot of love. Like, when I walked onto the field, all the fans were showing me love. So, you know, it was cool over there. The atmosphere was crazy. They played Wisconsin, I think, that game, and there was hella people there.

"The coaches tell me how they like the versatility of my game. They think I can come in and be the guy. Just make plays for others and make everyone better.”

Tajh Ariza still has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

