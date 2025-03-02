The Oakland Soldiers announced Friday that 6-foot-3 point guard Gary Ferguson will join their Under-16 Nike EYBL team. Five-star junior Tajh Ariza, Ferguson’s teammate at Westchester High School in California, reshared the announcement on Instagram with a one-word reaction.

"Tuff," Ariza wrote.

Tajh Ariza shares 1-word reaction to teammate Gary Ferguson's selection to Nike EYBL team. (Image via Instagram @tajhariza)

The Nike Elite Youth Basketball League is a competitive grassroots basketball circuit sponsored by Nike. It features top players from across the country aged 17 and under.

Ferguson will play alongside St. Mary High School's 6-foot-6 sophomore forward Donovan Mikel.

The 2025 NIKE EYBL circuit is scheduled to run from April 25 to July 12. Specifically, the first session of the tournament will run from April 25 to 27 at the Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa, Arizona. The second session, which takes place in Kansas City, tips off on May 16 and ends on May 18, while the third session runs from May 23 to 26.

The final session is scheduled to run from July 9 to 12 in Augusta, South Carolina. About 40 top high school basketball circuit teams will be competing.

Five-star prospect Tajh Ariza leads Westchester to 16th LA City Section title

Former NBA player Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza led Westchester High School to their 16th LA City Section title on Friday. The five-star prospect delivered 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, leading the Comets to a 65-55 victory over Chatsworth in the title game.

When asked about how he felt about the victory, Tajh said:

"I mean, it's big, you know, it all ties in, with just everything, it all ties in. I mean, it makes us very hard to top it. We got a whole bunch of weapons, so why not use them?"

The two sides already met in November, ending in a 59–55 defeat for Westchester. Chatsworth, led by five-star prospect Alijah Arenas, came into the game as favorites. However, his 31-point effort wasn't enough to get the win.

