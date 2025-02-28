Tajh Ariza, son of 2009 NBA champion Trevor Ariza, and the No. 8 recruit in the 2026 class, will face off against USC commit, Alijah Arenas, and son of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, at the 2025 CIF LA City Section Boys' Basketball Championships.

The duo will compete for the championship on Friday. With a lot of buzz around the game, the famous basketball page, The Hoops Pill, took to Instagram to share highlights of the game when they last met in December. Ariza reshared the post on his story with a four-word reaction:

Tajh Ariza shares 4-word message for LA City Open Division title game against Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas (Image: IG/tajhariza)

"Movie night at 8pm!!" Ariza captioned his story.

Chatsworth and Alijah Arenas had the upper hand last time out as they defeated Westchester with a 58-56 scoreline. Check out the highlights of that game below:

"LA City Open Division Title On The Line Tomorrow Night 🤯🏆 Alijah Arenas vs Tajh Ariza 🍿🎥 @alijah0arenas @tajhariza Who y’all got⁉️ Let us know ⬇️" the post was captioned.

The game will be played at LA Southwest College and will tip off at 8:00 P.M. The match will be available for subscribers on NHFS Network.

Chatsworth has a 22-7 overall and 9-1 League Record, while Westchester has a 21-9 overall and 12-0 record in the league. Furthermore, according to 247Sports, Westchester has outscored Chatsworth in the first half with a 41.8 - 35 scoreline.

However, Chatsworth has performed better than Westchester in the second half, outscoring them by a 35.9-30 scoreline. Both teams come into this game after winning their last five matches.

The Comets defeated Cleveland, Birmingham, University, Venice and Palisades, while the Chancellors came with victories against Palisades, Fairfax, Sylmar, Cleveland and El Camino Real.

Tajh Ariza and Westchester's path to the finals

Tajh Ariza and Westchester started the tournament with a 60-41 win against Birmingham on Feb. 19 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, they faced Cleveland but stood the test as they secured a 68-57 victory to advance to the finals.

Alijah Arenas and the Chancellors tipped off the 2025 CIF LA City Section Boys' Basketball Championships with a 62-51 win against Fairfax in the quarterfinals on Feb. 19. They followed it with a 77-47 victory against Palisades on Monday in the semifinals to reach the finals.

Which team will win the championship?

