"Teen Wolf"-famed Palisades High School returns to in-class learning after massive California wildfire damages

On Tuesday, Palisades High School held its first in-class learning class since the massive Palisades wildfire that engulfed California in January, at a temporary location, called "Pali South." The school incorporated remote online learning for its students.

Spectrum News 1 SoCal's reporter Parker Collins posted about the news on X.

"Today one school is returning to in-person learning after the January wildfires. Palisades charter High School has relocated to the old Sears building in downtown Santa Monica," Collins tweeted.

The building is located at the site of the former Sears building at 302 Colorado Avenue. The school, holding a population of 3,000 students, will utilize this temporary location until the end of the school year on June 6. It has a capacity of 30 classrooms, which took four weeks to set up.

“I went and did a walk-through two weeks ago, and I was just astounded at how quickly they were able to pop up classrooms and prepare what once was a dormant building for a very long time in a dormant corner,” Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete said, via KNX News.

On Thursday, the City of Santa Monica issued a press release.

"Since the devastating wildfires destroyed much of the Pacific Palisades, including portions of the Pali High campus, Santa Monica teams have worked around the clock to assist schools, businesses and residents from impacted areas with their relocation efforts to Santa Monica," the release read.

The California wildfire destroyed a major chunk of infrastructure at Palisades High. Over 40% of the property was either destroyed or damaged by the fires. The school was famed for its backdrop location in pop-culture hits such as "Carrie", "Freaky Friday" and "Teen Wolf." It boasts a long list of famous alumni, including J.J. Abrams, Forest Whitaker, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, among others.

LA Chargers come through with generous gesture for Palisades High

After the wildfire destroyed 40% of the infrastructure at Palisades High School, the LA Chargers came up with a heartfelt gesture towards the high school community. On Feb. 5, the Chargers spent a whole day with the Pali football team to raise their spirits.

Palisades High football coach Dylan Smith expressed his gratitude.

"It means the world to us," Smith said, via Chargers.com. "Just seeing these kids smile, obviously they got a lot going on. Having a distraction for a couple hours, have this experience with the Chargers, an NFL team, and see their facilities ... it's an overwhelming experience."

LA Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene also donated equipment to the school. Similarly, the San Francisco 49ers donated $20,000 worth of equipment to three high school football teams via their PREP program.

