Tennessee 5-star QB commit Faizon Brandon offers insight on his decision amid constant pursuit from Alabama and LSU

Grimsley High School's quarterback Faizon Brandon has been committed to Josh Heupal's Tenessee program since August. Despite his commitment, the young quarterback is being recruited heavily by top programs like Alabama and LSU.

On Thursday, Brandon commented on his recruitment decision amidst constant pursuit by the Tigers and Crimson Tide. On3's Recruits portal posted a tweet on Thursday, which read:

"Tennessee 5-star QB commit Faizon Brandon remains '100 percent locked in' with the Vols, despite the consistent pursuit from Alabama and LSU."

“LSU and Alabama both, they continue to try to recruit me heavily,” Brandon told On3's Matt Ray in a story published on Thursday.“But I let them know that I’m 100 percent locked in. But I won’t break any bonds or burn any bridges or anything like that."

" (I) Still want to just keep (the) relationships," the Class of 2026 prospect added. "Because you never know what can happen, so I don’t try to brush them off or anything like that. I just keep the relationship. But I tell them that I’m locked in with Tennessee, though."

In his high school career, Faizon Brandon has recorded 6374 yards for 79 touchdowns. He averages 163.4 Y/G and has recorded nine interceptions. In his freshman year, he played nine games, averaging 59.3 Y/G. In his sophomore season, he played 14 games and threw 3,026 yards for 36 touchdowns. He almost matched these numbers in his junior year, throwing 2814 yards for 35 touchdowns.

"I don’t plan on going anywhere": When Faizon Brandon reaffirmed his commitment to Tennessee Vols in January

Being the top player in North Carolina, the second-best quarterback in the Class of 2026 and the seventh-best player nationally in his class (per On3), Faizon Brandon is heavily recruited by top programs. But, Brandon has reaffirmed his commitment to the Vols repeatedly.

In an interview with Sam Spiegelman from Rivals in January, he made his stance clear.

“I don’t plan on going anywhere," Brandon said. "I’m working on trying to deal with my class and getting more kids committed to Tennessee, so we can have a great program.”

In August 2024, after his commitment to the Vols, he spoke with On3 about his decision to pick Tennessee.

"I started feeling Tennessee a while ago," the QB said. "They started recruiting me early, and the first impression they made on me was unlike any other. The staff recruited me hard from the get-go, they kept it steady with me and they pushed so hard to get me. All of that made an impact on why I picked them.”

