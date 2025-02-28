Tennessee enrolee David Sanders Jr. shares 1-word reaction to the commitment of Class of 2026 edge C.J. Edwards

Three-star edge C.J. Edwards has announced his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers. The Class of 2026 prospect made the announcement on Tuesday, with the news broken on Instagram by On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Tennessee five-star enrollee David Sanders Jr. reacted to the news, commenting on the post:

“Turnt 🍊.”

David Sanders' comment on C.J. Edwards' commitment to Tennessee

Sanders committed to the Vols amid several other offers from top programs, including Ohio State, Clemson, Nebraska, and Georgia. One of the top prospects of the Class of 2025, Sanders headlined Tennessee’s 2025 recruiting class, which ranked No. 10 nationally, according to On3.

C.J. Edwards’ commitment and Tennessee’s 2026 recruiting class

The Vols are on course for another impressive recruiting trail in the 2026 cycle, with eight commits already in the bag. Their latest commit, C.J. Edwards, chose the program over offers from Michigan, Connecticut, Syracuse and Minnesota.

The standout talent made the early choice to focus the rest of his high school career on developing his ability. He told On3:

“So being in a position I’m in with a lot of scholarships, I’m just blessed to be in that position. I’ve been doing a lot of consideration with my family, and we decided to sort of just to make the decision early so I’m able to focus on my craft and we just get to work.

“At the end of the day, I want to be elite in college, and I want to be especially elite during this upcoming season. Just get to work and just make sure that I’m all committed, and I just put my best forward for the upcoming season.”

C.J. Edwards stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 215 pounds. He is the No. 46 edge in his class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, while he’s the No. 504 overall prospect nationally in the class.

He is a product of Saint Joseph High School in Metuchen, New Jersey. Beyond his desire to commit early, the three-star prospect is convinced he and Vols coach Josh Heupel are like-minded. He said:

“I feel like I’d want to be a part of that competitive society, we have a similar mindset, you know. I want to be like-minded people and I feel like coach Heupel is like me and one of those people. So I want to play under him.”

Edwards joins Faizon Brandon, Tyreek King, Carson Sneed, Gabriel Osenda, Tyson Bacon, Tyran Evans and Braylon Outlaw as Vols commits in the 2026 class.

