"Tennessee is poverty": Football fans react to 4-star IOL Brandon Anderson's decommitment from Josh Huepel's Tennessee Volunteers

Four-star offensive lineman Brandon Anderson announced his decommitment from Josh Huepel's Tennessee football on Monday, ending a pledge he made over three months ago. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound standout from North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Georgia, had initially committed to the Volunteers on October 20, the morning after their victory over Alabama.

Anderson, rated as the No. 22 interior offensive lineman and No. 269 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, chose Tennessee over notable programs like Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Miami, and Texas A&M. However, heightened interest from other schools led him to re-evaluate his options and reopen his recruitment.

Fan reactions have been polarized. One Volunteers fan derisively commented,

"Smart decision young man, Tennessee is poverty,"

while another countered,

"Extremely poor decision young man."

Here is how other fans expressed their reactions:

"Extremely poor poor decision young man," a fan remarked

"Come on home young man," another remarked

"IT’S TIME TO BE ALPHA DAWGS……," a fan quipped

Anderson’s departure leaves Tennessee with seven commitments in the 2026 class. The group is led by five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon from Greensboro, North Carolina, who ranks as the No. 2 quarterback in the class.

Other offensive playmakers include four-star wide receiver Tyreek King from Knox Catholic, four-star tight end Carson Sneed, and three-star wide receiver Tyran Evans. On the offensive line, three-star Gabriel Osenda is now the sole commit.

The On3 Industry Ranking lists Anderson as the No. 277 overall prospect and No. 23 interior lineman for 2026. Within Georgia, he ranks as the No. 34 recruit. Anderson currently holds 26 offers, including Georgia, Auburn, Florida, and Florida State.

With Anderson’s exit, Josh Heupel’s 2026 recruiting class now faces questions about depth, especially on the offensive line.

Josh Huepel's Vols target 4-Star EDGE Dre Quinn and in-state standout Joel Wyatt for the 2026 class

Josh Heupel’s Tennessee Volunteers, boasting the No. 5 recruiting class for 2026, are pushing to secure top-tier talent, including 4-star edge rusher Dre Quinn from Georgia and in-state athlete Joel Wyatt.

Quinn, a 6-foot-4, 228-pound force from Greater Atlanta Christian School, is ranked as the No. 26 edge rusher nationally and the No. 38 player in Georgia by 247Sports.

His junior season showcased his dominance, with 120 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks. Quinn recently visited Tennessee and revealed to On3 that the Vols are now “high” on his list.

“My connection with the coaches was awesome. It felt like I’ve known them for years.”

Georgia Tech, Alabama, and Clemson are also pursuing the Peach State standout. The Vols are also the frontrunner for Joel Wyatt, a 6-foot-4, 192-pound wide receiver/athlete from The Webb School in Bell Buckle, TN.

On3’s Steve Wiltfong predicted that Wyatt, rated as the No. 3 receiver by On3 and No. 7 by 247Sports, will commit to the Vols.

"I logged an On3 RPM for Tennessee to land in-state two-way prospect Joel Wyatt. We rank Wyatt as the nation’s No. 3 receiver at On3 but he could play several positions on the defensive side as well."

Wyatt, ranked No. 2 in Tennessee and No. 64 overall, has visited Knoxville several times, including for wins against Florida and Alabama. His top 10 schools include LSU, Georgia, and Texas A&M.

