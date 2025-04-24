“Tennessee is in shambles”: CFB fans react as DL Tyson Bacon decommits from Tennessee following Nico Iamaleava fiasco

On Wednesday, fans shared their reactions to class of 2026 defensive line Tyson Bacon decommitting from Josh Heupel's Tennessee Volunteers. Bacon is from Hoover High School, holding the No. 14th rank in Alabama, per On3 Industry Ranking.

On3 Recruits posted about Bacon's decommitment on X with the caption:

"DL Tyson Bacon has decommitted from Tennessee."

An X user expressed his discontent with the following comment.

“Tennessee is in shambles," a fan posted.

"What is going on in Knoxville? I’m concerned," another fan said.

Several fans suggested different college programs for the young prospect:

"Texas Tech is waiting," another fan wrote.

Here are other fan suggestions:

"Man, go to Arkansas and get the obvious NIL deal," a fan said.

On X, Bacon shared his statement regarding his decommitment, settling back in the high school recruitment circuit. As per On3, he has offers from Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Alabama, USC and Ohio State, among others.

"First off, I want to thank Coach Heupel, Coach Chop,Coach Garner, Coach Banks, Coach Ayers ,and the University Of Tennessee for taking my commitment. After careful consideration, I want to open back up my recruiting. I want to make sure I’m making the best decision for my future," Bacon tweeted.

This latest development comes after QB Nico Iamaleava called quits at Tennessee, entered the transfer portal and signed with UCLA. His fallback from the Vols had been brewing since last December.

Tennessee officials state the fallout's reason is the request for high NIL pay of $4 million, which his representatives strongly refute. The final nail hit the coffin when Iamaleava skipped a Vols practice, a day before the spring game on April 11.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Chris Low, Max Olson and Adam Rittenberg, quoted a Tennessee source as saying:

"As the day went on, it started to become obvious. He was gone and wasn't coming back."

Tyson Bacon's upcoming official visiting schedule

Earlier this month, Tyson Bacon confirmed his decision to take multiple visits, calling it 'giving everyone an equal shot,' even after committing to the Vols. His official visits to Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee are scheduled for May 16, June 13 and 20. Moreover, he is in talks with Miami and Michigan to plan visits.

"I am giving everyone an equal shot," Bacon told On3's Chad Simmons on April 2. "I am committed to Tennessee, but I am going through the process and taking my visits."

After Bacon's decommitment, Josh Huepel's program consists of seven commits in its class of 2026 roster: Faizon Brandon, Tyreek King, Carson Sneed, Gabriel Osenda, Tyran Evans, Braylon Outlaw and C.J. Edwards.

