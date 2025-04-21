Five-star Tennessee signee Mia Pauldo didn't hold back her excitement at the news of Janiah Barker's transfer from UCLA to the Volunteers. Barker, who just concluded her junior year at UCLA, shared the news on her Instagram page on Monday, alongside a caption that read:

"All Glory To God #JKG"

Mia, in reaction to the news, reshared the post on her Instagram story with a caption that showed her excitement.

"Yasssss😛😛😛😛."

Tennessee signee Mia Pauldo shares 1-word reaction as Janiah Barker transfers from UCLA to the Volunteers.

Notably, Barker's move to Tennessee marks her second transfer in college basketball. She originally joined Texas A&M as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2022 class, making history as the highest-ranked recruit the Aggies had ever landed. She spent two years with the Aggies, averaging 12.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as a freshman and 12.2 ppg with 7.6 rpg as a sophomore.

Barker then transferred to UCLA for her recently concluded junior season, where she averaged 7.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Her final appearance for the Bruins came in their NCAA Final Four 85-51 loss to UConn. Now, for her senior year, she's headed for a fresh start at Tennessee with the Lady Vols.

Five-star point guard Mia Pauldo, who has just concluded her high school senior basketball season with Morris Catholic High School, will also be joining the Lady Vols. Notably, Mia and the Morris Catholic Crusaders ended the season with an unbeaten 28-0 record, alongside a state championship victory.

Mia will join the Lady Vols with her twin sister, Mya Pauldo, alongside highly-rated prospects Deniya Prawl, Jaida Civil and Lauren Hurst.

Tennessee signee Mia Pauldo Excited as No. 4 Prospect Nate Ament Announces Commitment to the Volunteers

Five-star Tennessee signee Mia Pauldo also shared her excitement at the news of No. 4-ranked prospect Nate Ament committing to the Tennessee men's basketball team. She also shared the news on her Instagram story on Monday, alongside a caption that read:

"YAYYYY"

Tennessee signee Mia Pauldo Excited as No. 4 Ranked Prospect Nate Ament Announced Commitment to the Volunteers. (Image via Instagram @tbcmia3)

After a long period of anticipation from fans, Nate eventually announced his commitment on Sunday, choosing the Volunteers over Duke, Kentucky, Arkansas and Louisville, among others. He said it wasn't an easy decision, which is why it took longer than expected:

"It took me a little longer than most. I wanted to make sure it was the right fit. I could have gone to any of the five finalists. Or even to schools outside the finalists."

Nate Ament will be joining four-star prospects Amari Evans and DeWayne Brown, who have also committed to the Volunteers.

