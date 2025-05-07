Tennessee Volunteers signee Nate Ament, who ranks as the No. 4 commit in the nation (as per On3's Industry Rankings), shared his reaction to his Highland Hawks teammate Josh Hamilton's college commitment decision.

Hamilton shared the news of his commitment to Trevecca University on Tuesday. Ament reshared the post and captioned the story with three graph emojis.

Tennessee signee Nate Ament shares his reaction as former high school teammate announces college commitment decision (Image: IG/ament_nate)

Josh Hamilton, who stands 6-foot-9, plays the small forward position and was a crucial part of the Hawks' last season. According to Rivals, Hamilton received offers from Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Mar. 3 last year. This year, he received offers from the College of Charleston Cougars and Oklahoma State Cowboys on Feb. 2.

The duo led the Hawks to an impressive 42-7 overall record and an unbeaten 8-0 record in the Virginia Section VISAA Division I Basketball League, where they finished second below Blue Ridge.

In the 2025 VISAA State Boys Basketball Tournament, Nate Ament and Josh Hamilton received a bye in the first round on Feb. 25. They faced St. Christopher's on Feb. 26 and secured an 85-59 win in the quarterfinal round.

Furthermore, they sealed a 73-57 win against St. Stephen & St. Agnes in the semifinals on Feb. 28, and lifted the trophy against Bishop O'Connell after a 56-51 win on Mar. 1.

In one of Highland's games against Clinton Grace on Jan. 20 last year, Ament scored 13 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out four assists and blocked the ball four times in 30 minutes. Meanwhile, Hamilton recorded four points on 1-for-2 shooting, nine rebounds, one block and one steal in 26 minutes.

"This was a very hard decision": Nate Ament talks about his recruitment process after committing to Tennessee

The 6-foot-9 small forward had over 20 offers from programs across the nation. After signing for Tennessee on Apr. 20, Ament spoke to ESPN about the complexity of the decision and why he chose the Vols.

"This was a very hard decision," Ament said. "It took me a little longer than most. I wanted to make sure it was the right fit. I could have gone to any of the five finalists. Or even to schools outside the finalists. Ultimately, I felt like this was the best place for me and my family, and the coaching staff was the best fit for me.

Nate Ament will be joined by Amari Evans, Dewayne Brown, Troy Henderson and Clarence Massamba next season.

