Tennessee Volunteers commit Mia Pauldo hits 2000-points milestone in high school career

Tennessee Volunteers commit Mia Pauldo has now scored 2000 high school career points after delivering 22 points to help Morris Catholic to an 85-44 victory against Morristown at the Morris County Tournament on Friday.

Mia reached the 2,000-point mark in the second quarter of the game with a 3-pointer off an assist from her twin sister, Mya. The two sisters have been very crucial for the Crusaders, who have gone undefeated this season with a 20-0 record.

With the victory against Morristown, they are now through to the Morris County Tournament final, where they will face Chatham in the hopes of winning their fourth straight Morris County Tournament.

Mia and Mya have been key contributors to the team since their freshman year. As a freshman, Mia averaged 22.0 points, eight rebounds, 5.6 assists and 4.0 steals per game, while Mya posted 16.0 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals per game.

Mia reached the 1000-points milestone as a sophomore, and in her junior year, she accrued 557 points while averaging 19.9 points per game. Mya, on the other hand, reached the 1000-point milestone as a junior.

To celebrate the 2000-point achievement, the two sisters posed for photos after the game alongside their mother and other family members.

The 2,000-point milestone makes her the eighth female player in Morris County history to reach the mark.

"It's a big accomplishment for me": Five-star prospect Mia Pauldo on reaching 2000 high school career points

Speaking on her 2000-point milestone, Mia Pauldo acknowledged the significance of the achievement and what it means to her basketball journey:

"It's a big accomplishment for me. It'll go somewhere on my resume. Even though I'm still passing the ball and we're still winning, I'm able to be efficient on the court. I'm still making shots and getting to the rim. I'm able to hit 2K and not only 1K. Most high school players don't even get 1K points, so that's a big accomplishment for me."

Mia is, however, not only all about scoring. She's also recorded over 500 career assists, 300 steals, and almost 500 rebounds, alongside her 2000-point achievement.

Having committed to the University of Tennessee, She alongside her sister, Mya, will suit up for the Volunteers at college level next season.

