Tennessee Volunteers commits Mia and Mya Pauldo lead their team to a 79 point win in Playoffs

Mia and Mya Pauldo of Morris Catholic are giving Cameron and Cayden Boozer a big challenge as the best pair of twins in high school basketball today. The Pauldo Twins are playing in the 2025 NJSIAA Girls Basketball State Championships' North Jersey Non-Public A and have led Morris Catholic to a dominating 79-point win against Paramus Catholic on Monday. The final score was 101-22.

Mya Pauldo led the way for the Lady Crusaders with a double-double, getting 22 points, 10 assists, and four assists. Her twin sister Mia also had a double-double in that game with 13 points and 10 assists. Other teammates also had big games with Jacqueline Edelman adding 22 points and Daniella Matus adding 17 to that dominant win.

It was also almost a career night for Mya Pauldo, as the four-star shooting guard almost reached her 1,500-point career milestone. She will have another chance in the 2025 NJSIAA Girls Basketball State Championships' North Jersey Non-Public A semifinal on Thursday.

It was a dominant performance for the Morris Catholic Lady Crusaders throughout, kicking the game off to a big 34-2 lead and they never looked back. Mya was perfect from the free-throw line and sank four three-pointers on Monday's game, while also letting her other teammates shine as she and her sister passed the ball around for a combined 20 assists.

Morgan Fulston, Anastasia Bonfante, and Ashley Labeach each had eight points against Paramus Catholic, with the Lady Crusaders inching ever closer to the state championship.

What is next for Mia and Mya Pauldo, Morris Catholic?

Morris Catholic, which entered the state championship tournament as the No. 1 seed. will be facing No. 5 seed DePaul Catholic on Thursday. DePaul Catholic defeated No. 4 seed The Pringy School on Monday to get to that semifinal against Mia and Mya Pauldo's squad.

Morris Catholic, with Mia and Mya Pauldo in their ranks, is considered the favorite to win, and if they do, they will move on to the 2025 NJSIAA Girls Basketball State Championships' North Jersey Non-Public A final on Monday, March 10. They will face either the winner of the other semifinal match, No. 3 seed Immaculate Heart vs. No. 2 seed Pope John.

After that, Mia Pauldo, a five-star point guard, will be heading to the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game on April 1 at the Barclays Center in New York City. Her sister Mya was not chosen to play in the annual basketball All-Star game. After that, however, both Mia and Mya Pauldo will be heading to Tennessee and playing for the Tennessee Volunteers in college.

