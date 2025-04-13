Texas A&M loses commitment of 4-star Jasir Rencher to Washington following HC Buzz Williams' departure

Four-star forward Jasir Rencher, who was previously committed to Texas A&M, has now flipped his commitment to the Washington Huskies. The Archbishop Riordan High School star announced the decision via his official Instagram page on Saturday.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Jasir first committed to the Texas A&M Aggies on Oct. 20, picking them over top programs like LSU, UNC, Oklahoma, Cal and BYU. However, he's now decommitted from the Aggies and is officially headed to Washington to play under coach Danny Sprinkle.

Jasir Rencher, who is a 6-foot-6 forward, led the Archbishop Riordan Crusaders to a 29-2 record this season. He ended the season with an average of 14.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists, leading the Crusaders to their first-ever Northern California Open Division championship.

Ad

According to reports, Jasir's departure could be linked to Buzz Williams' departure from the Texas A&M team, as the former Aggies coach was a key reason for his initial commitment decision. In an interview with 247Sports at the time, he shared:

"Coach Buzz, I just feel like he's a great teacher on and off the court. "He teaches his players so much. They all speak very well; they are very professional, and I just feel like he always pushes his players to be the best that they can be on and off the court. I felt like I wanted to be a part of that."

Ad

Buzz, who's been with the Aggies since 2019, has now transitioned to Maryland, where he will manage the Maryland Terrapins.

Danny Sprinkle and the Washington Huskies' 2025 recruiting class receives four commitments including Jasir Rencher move

With Jasir Rencher's latest commitment to Washington, head coach Danny Sprinkler and the Huskies have now secured four recruitments in the 2025 class. Prior to Jasir, the Huskies already secured the commitments of four-star power forward Nico Bundalo, 6-foot-1 point guard J.J. Mandaquit and 6-foot-3 shooting guard Courtland Muldrew.

It's still unclear whether coach Danny Sprinkle and the Huskies are finished recruiting or if they'll stay active in the market. Either way, they've already built a stacked squad with these four commitments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More