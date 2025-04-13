Texas A&M loses commitment of 4-star Jasir Rencher to Washington following HC Buzz Williams' departure

Four-star forward Jasir Rencher, who was previously committed to Texas A&M, has now flipped his commitment to the Washington Huskies. The Archbishop Riordan High School star announced the decision via his official Instagram page on Saturday.
Jasir first committed to the Texas A&M Aggies on Oct. 20, picking them over top programs like LSU, UNC, Oklahoma, Cal and BYU. However, he's now decommitted from the Aggies and is officially headed to Washington to play under coach Danny Sprinkle.
Jasir Rencher, who is a 6-foot-6 forward, led the Archbishop Riordan Crusaders to a 29-2 record this season. He ended the season with an average of 14.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists, leading the Crusaders to their first-ever Northern California Open Division championship.
According to reports, Jasir's departure could be linked to Buzz Williams' departure from the Texas A&M team, as the former Aggies coach was a key reason for his initial commitment decision. In an interview with 247Sports at the time, he shared:
"Coach Buzz, I just feel like he's a great teacher on and off the court. "He teaches his players so much. They all speak very well; they are very professional, and I just feel like he always pushes his players to be the best that they can be on and off the court. I felt like I wanted to be a part of that."
Buzz, who's been with the Aggies since 2019, has now transitioned to Maryland, where he will manage the Maryland Terrapins.
Danny Sprinkle and the Washington Huskies' 2025 recruiting class receives four commitments including Jasir Rencher move
With Jasir Rencher's latest commitment to Washington, head coach Danny Sprinkler and the Huskies have now secured four recruitments in the 2025 class. Prior to Jasir, the Huskies already secured the commitments of four-star power forward Nico Bundalo, 6-foot-1 point guard J.J. Mandaquit and 6-foot-3 shooting guard Courtland Muldrew.
It's still unclear whether coach Danny Sprinkle and the Huskies are finished recruiting or if they'll stay active in the market. Either way, they've already built a stacked squad with these four commitments.