It's very standard for prospects to set their official visits during the recruitment process. Some athletes take officials to schools that they narrowed down in their top five or ten, while others do not. However, setting official and unofficial visits is a major factor in the recruiting process.

A certain 2026 wide receiver recruit set their official visit list, which includes some of the top college football programs. This list has sparked a variety of reactions from fans.

On Feb. 6, the On3 recruits Instagram page announced that 2026 4-star wide receiver Jabari Mack from Destrehan High School has set his official visits. The schools he will be visiting are Ohio State on May 31, Texas A&M on June 5, Texas on June 14 and LSU on June 21.

Many fans had different reactions to the official visit list.







"Buckeye"



"Home is where the natty is."



"Gig Em"

Jabari Mack spoke to On3 about setting his top schools saying;

"I am narrowing down some schools and picking the ones that I feel want me to be there the most. A lot of schools are reaching out to me and I still have far to go with the process, but I have a good idea of what I want. The schools that stuck with me as they were focused on the 2025 class showed me a lot. They showed me how important I am to them.”

He also talked to On3 about the schools he's officially visiting such as Ohio State, LSU, Texas A&M and Texas. Specifically, in reference to the Texas Longhorns, Mack said,

"I love the area around Texas. I like coach Jackson a lot too. He keeps in touch a lot. It is a great place, I was there for the Georgia game and the atmosphere was amazing.”

Jabari Mack breakdown:

Jabari Mack is a 2026 4-star wide receiver prospect, ranked as the No. 6 player in Louisiana, 16th-best wide receiver in the country and 119th overall by 247sports. He has over 10 offers from schools like Oregon, Ohio State and Texas A&M. But he is currently uncommitted.

The 6-foot, 192-pounder is quick-footed, agile and makes plays in space.

