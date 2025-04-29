“Texas is definitely No. 1 for me": Four-star DL high on Steve Sarkisian's program after first visit this weekend

Four-star defensive lineman Kendall Guervil has been a top target for Texas in the 2026 class. The Fort Myers High School (Florida) standout made his way to the Longhorns for the first time this weekend, and Steve Sarkisian's program immediately secured a surge in his recruitment.

“Texas is definitely No. 1 for me now,” Guervil told On3 following the trip. “It was my first time there, and it was amazing. I had a great time."

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound lineman received an offer from Texas on Oct. 8. Following strong interactions with the coaching staff and a positive overall atmosphere, Guervil rated his Friday visit to Austin a perfect 10 out of 10.

"Austin is full of resources and things that I would need, and it would be a great place to be and live, especially when the school is 10 minutes away from the city," Guervil said. "The visit lived up to my expectations.”

As a junior in the 2024 season, Guervil recorded personal bests with 88 total tackles (12 for loss) and two forced fumbles across 11 games.

"He’s very introverted when you know him off the field, very quiet, unassuming,” Fort Myers coach Sam Sirianni Jr. told News-Press. “When the lights come on, you hope that a kid will turn a switch.”

Guervil’s rare combination of strength, explosive quickness and athleticism makes him a four-star prospect with five-star upside. His ability to adapt and play multiple positions on the defensive line adds to his value in any defensive scheme.

Which schools did Kendall Guervil include in his top 10 besides Texas?

Kendall Guervil revealed his top 10 schools on Monday, and Texas made the cut alongside Georgia, Louisville, Miami, South Carolina, Alabama, USC, Florida and Michigan. He is scheduled to take an official visit to the Longhorns on June 20.

Defensive line coach Kenny Baker is recruiting Guervil at Texas. Guervil can be a phenomenal addition to the Longhorns' 2026 class, which is waiting for its first defensive prospect. All four committed players in Steve Sarkisian's 2026 cycle are offensive prospects, and the class ranks No. 12 in the nation.

Steve Sarkisian's program will be facing a big challenge from Guervil's in-state program, the Florida Gators. On3 gave the Gators the leading spot in his recruitment with 50.8% odds.

Guervil is set to officially visit Florida on June 13. He will also make official visits to Georgia and Florida State on May 30.

