Texas high school football star Ethan Feaster gets elite game invite following his reclassification to the 2026 Class

The high school football offseason includes recruiting visits, camp circuits and more. Plenty of football players and recruits from all over the country are using the offseason to train and prepare for the fall. A certain Class of 2026 recruit is doing just that and received an invite to a popular football camp.

Desoto High School (Texas) four-star wide receiver Ethan Feaster competed in the Under Armour Next camp circuit in Dallas, Texas. He did well enough in the camp to receive an invite to the 2026 Under Armour Next All-American Game. Plenty of top football recruits have competed in the game before.

The announcement of the Under Armour All-American Game invite was posted on X by @UANextFootball and the caption read:

"Man on a mission. @BoobieFeaster23 #uanext Congratulations on the 2026 UA Next All-American Game invite."

Ethan Feaster made headlines as he reclassified from 2027 to 2026. The news broke on Feb. 14, as he posted about it on X, quoting a tweet by On3's Hayes Fawcett about his reclass, saying, "God's Plan."

Before joining the Class of 2026, he was rated as the number 1 wide receiver in the state of Texas and the fourth overall player in the country in the Class of 2027, according to 247sports.

Feaster talked to On3 about his decision to reclassify:

"I saw Ryan Williams do it. That was the biggest thing. I felt like I can do it. I felt like I was ready for college.”

He followed that up by saying:

“The pros were, getting my parents in a better situation was one thing. I had done everything in high school people could think about. It was like, what more can I do in high school?"

Ethan Feaster recruiting breakdown

247sports ranked Ethan Feaster as a four-star prospect, eighth-best receiver, 11th-best player in Texas, and the 67th overall player in the country in the Class of 2026. He holds offers from schools like Arizona, Alabama and Georgia.

Ethan is a multi-sport athlete who competes in Track and Field in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash. Feaster is a speedy receiver who can make plays in space. In 2024 as a sophomore, he totaled 57 catches for 824 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns en route to a Texas 6A Division 2 quarterfinal appearance.

