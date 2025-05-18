Aaliyah Crump, the No. 5 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), finished her high school basketball career at Montverde Academy last season. The 6-foot-1 shooting guard shared a snap from her Graduation Day, before she heads to the Texas Longhorns.

Crump reshared a post by her father, Michael Crump, along with other members of her family on her Instagram story on Saturday:

Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump marks end of high school journey with Graduation Day snap (Image: IG/aaliyahcrump_)

Here is the original carousel by her father:

"Today was a good day! Graduation 2025! @aaliyahcrump_ your hard-work has paid off! #family #accomplishments #nextchapter #theloveprogram," the post was captioned.

Crump, who ranks in the first spot in the shooting guard position and Minnesota, chose to sign for the Longhorns on Jul. 8 last year. She also had offers from top programs, including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Baylor Bears, Minnesota Golden Gophers and Wisconsin Badgers, among others.

In a conversation with 247Sports, Texas head coach Vic Schaefer talked about Crump, claiming that they had scouted her talent "several years ago."

"I'm excited and proud to announce the signing of Aaliyah Crump to our program," Schaefer said. "Aaliyah is someone we identified several years ago as a young lady who would continue to develop into an elite basketball player and someone who could be an incredible student athlete here at The University of Texas.

"She is already a state champion, a USA Basketball gold medalist and I believe the best is yet to come."

In her junior year at Minnetonka High School, Crump averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 3.3 assists per contest. She moved to Montverde last year and scored 11.2 ppg, grabbed 4.3 rpg, dished out 3.7 apg, stole the ball 1.7 times and one block per contest in 26 games.

Aaliyah Crump helps Team Flight to a win at Jordan Brand Classic

Aaliyah Crump was joined by other top recruits, including Oklahoma Sooners signee Aaliyah Chavez, UCLA Bruins signee Sienna Betts and USC Trojans signee Jazzy Davidson, as they led Team Flight to a 126-108 win against Team Air on Apr. 18.

Crump finished with six points on 2-for-5 shooting, with both of her converted shots coming from behind the arc. She also had five rebounds, four assists and one block in 17 minutes.

Furthermore, Crump remains the only player who was signed by Texas from the 2025 Class.

