Aaliyah Crump, the No. 5 recruit in the Class of 2025, signed for the Texas Longhorns on July 9 last year. The 6-foot-1 shooting guard was delighted after her boyfriend and Bulldogs freshman Asa Newell was named in the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year midseason watchlist.

Crump reshared the picture posted by the Instagram page of Georgia Basketball on her Instagram story with a two-word reaction:

Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump shares 2-word reaction to boyfriend Asa Newell being in the watchlist for elite college basketball honor (Image: IG/aaliyahcrump_)

"so prouddd ❤️," Crump captioned her story.

While it is unknown when the couple started dating, they have been seen posting videos together on TikTok. Furthermore, Crump also commented with a two-word reaction to Newell's highlight reel in November:

Aaliyah Crump shares 3-word reaction to Asa Newell's highlight reel

"u tuff bae❤️," commented Crump.

The center also replied to Crump's comment:

"@aaliyahcrump_ bae ❤️," he commented.

Crump, ranked as the best shooting guard and player in Minnesota, took three unofficial visits to Texas, Ohio State and Baylor. According to On3, she received six offers from programs including Texas, Ohio State, Baylor, Minnesota, Wisconsin and South Carolina. She signed for the Longhorns on July 8.

On the other hand, her boyfriend Asa Newell is averaging 15.3 points on 55.2% shooting including 25.9% from beyond the arc, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.1 blocks in 28.3 minutes.

The Destin, FL native's best performance came in the 83-78 win against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in the Peach State Classic on Nov. 5 last year. In it, he recorded a double-double, scoring 26 points on 59.1% shooting, grabbed 11 rebounds, blocked the ball thrice and had one steal.

Aaliyah Crump was named in the Girls' McDonalds All-American Game

Aaliyah Crump was named in the 24-team roster for the Girls' McDonalds All-American Game on Jan. 27. The list includes some of the top prospects from the 2025 class, including Aaliyah Chavez, Jazzy Davidson, Sienna Betts and Jaliya Davis, among others.

Crump will represent the East team alongside Nyla Brooks, Kaelyn Carroll, Jaida Civil, Jaliya Davis, ZaKiyah Johnson, Leah Macy, Agot Makeer, Mia Paulido, Deniya Prawl, Lara Somfrai and Hailee Swain.

Texas coach Vic Schaefer talked about Crump:

"Aaliyah is someone we identified several years ago as a young lady who would continue to develop into an elite basketball player and someone who could be an incredible student-athlete here at The University of Texas. She is already a state champion, a USA Basketball gold medalist and I believe the best is yet to come."

Aaliyah Crump is the only player signed by Schaefer from the Class of 2025.

