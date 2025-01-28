Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump shares 4-word reaction to 2x FIBA gold medalist Hailee Swain following McDonald's All-American nod

Texas Longhorns recruit Aaliyah Crump has shared her excitement after her fellow class member Hailee Swain was selected for this year’s 2025 girls' McDonald's All-American game.

Swain took to her Instagram page on Monday to reveal that she’s a burger girl, and Crump shared her excitement in the comment section with a four-word reaction.

Crump took to the comment section of the post and wrote:

"My freaking bestie yes"

The 6-foot-1 player, herself, is also one of those selected in the 2025 girls' McDonald's All-American game.

Aaliyah Crump shares 4-word reaction to 2x FIBA gold medallist Hailee Swain following McDonald's All-American nod (Image by Instagram/@haileeswain)

The No. 5 overall prospect in the girls' high school basketball Class of 2025, as per On3 rankings, is one of the top players that will represent the East.

Crump and Swain are both on the East team that also has players like Nyla Brooks (Bishop Ireton High School) and ZaKiyah Johnson (Sacred Heart Academy).

The East won last year’s edition and will be hoping to make it back-to-back victories this year. This year’s edition of the McDonald's All-American Games will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with the boys’ and girls’ games scheduled for April 1, 2025.

Aaliyah Crump adds All-American honor to Naismith nomination as she heads to Texas

Crump’s selection as one of the players for this year's girls' McDonald's All-American game is in addition to her Naismith Nomination.

She was announced on the Naismith Girls’ High School Player of the Year Midseason Team. The Minnetonka Skippers guard is on an exclusive list that also has Darianna 'Dee' Alexander, Sienna Betts and Nyla Brooks among others.

Her nomination is a reward for her performance this season. Crump is averaging 9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this season for the Skippers.

This year is not the first time that Crump will be receiving a major honor as she was also named the 2024 MaxPreps Minnesota Player of the Year and is a two-time All-State honoree.

She had also averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 3.3 assists as a junior, leading Minnetonka High to the 2024 4A State Championship.

With her entering her final few months as a high school baller, she will hope for more when she starts college ball with the Texas Longhorns.

Crump will join the Longhorns as one of the most popular girls basketball players from the Class of 2025. The 6-foot-1 guard has over 25k followers on Instagram and has a NIL deal with the Klutch Athletics by New Balance brand.

