Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech target Aaliyah Chavez wins coveted 'Miss Basketball' honor for the second year in a row 

Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 recruit of the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), finished her high school career by leading Monterey to the 2025 UIL Texas Girls Basketball State Championships on Mar. 1 after a dominating 64-35 win against Liberty Hill in the championship game.

Her performances on the court led to her winning the 2024-25 Texas Gatorade Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year, presented annually by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. This marks the second season that Chavez earned this award. She took to Instagram to announce the news:

"In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity," Chavez captioned the post.

She also took to X (formerly Twitter) to post the news with the caption, "SUCCESS IS BUILT ON CONSISTENCY. NOT EXCUSES."

According to Sports Illustrated, Aaliyah Chavez finished her high school career ranking at the 14th spot on the all-time national scoring list, with 4,796 points. Indeed, Chavez has recorded 4,796 points, 1,279 rebounds, 771 assists, 476 steals and 134 blocks in four seasons at Monterey.

In 149 games, Chavez posted averages of 32.1 points, 5.1 assists, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. In her freshman season in 2021-22, Chavez averaged 25.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 6.7 apg, 2.3 spg and 0.7 bpg in 39 games.

She improved her stats in the next season, playing 34 matches and averaging 30.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 3.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per contest. However, she had her best stats in her junior year as she averaged a double double. Chavez scored 37.8 points, grabbed 10.1 rebounds, dished out 4.4 assists, stole the ball 3.5 times and had 0.9 blocks per game in 35 matches.

This season, the 5-foot-9 point guard was close to averaging another double double season. She finished with 34.9 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 4.3 apg, 3.7 spg and 1.2 bpg in 41 games.

Aaliyah Chavez's recruitment update

Hoops fans eagerly await Aaliyah Chavez's college decision. With plenty of offers from top programs across the nation, including Texas, Oklahoma, UCLA and LSU, among others, Chavez stated that she will announce her decision on Mar. 25.

Her final list of colleges includes Texas, Texas Tech, South Carolina, UCLA, LSU and Oklahoma. However, On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine suggests that it will be the Texas Longhorns that will land the guard. They have a 90.0% chance of landing Aaliyah Chavez, followed by Oklahoma with a 4.0% chance and UCLA with a 3.4% probability. Which program will Aaliyah Chavez ultimately choose?

