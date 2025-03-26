"Texas might take this personally next season": Hoops fans react as No.1 ranked Texas hooper Aaliyah Chavez commits to rivals Oklahoma Sooners

No. 1 ranked WBB prospect Aaliyah Chavez has finally announced her commitment, choosing Oklahoma over Texas. The 5-foot-11 point guard from Lubbock, Texas, chose to boycott the Longhorns in favour of rivals Oklahoma Sooners. The announcement, which was made on Tuesday around 2 PM ET, has sparked a wave of reactions from media, sports personalities, and basketball fans alike.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Responding to SportsCenter Next's post about the commitment, one fan believed that Aaliyah's decision is a major blow for Texas, one they won't easily move on from. According to her, the Longhorns might take it personally next season:

"Texas might just take this personally next season 👀." The fan said.

A number of fans were also not happy with Aaliyah's choice, while some did not expect it:

"Damn i thought she was going to Texas to stay home." Another fan said.

Ad

"Gonna lose to texas every year." Said another

"I'm so sad i thought she was going to Texas." Another said

"Wow, the disrespect for her home state! Any other state would have been fine … But OKLAHOMA?! 🤦🏽‍♀️😭 LOL." Said another

Some fans were, however, convinced that Aaliyah's decision was largely influenced by NIL money:

"The bagggg must've been deeep." One fan said

Ad

"Lmao she got paid pid huh 😂." Another fan said.

"NIL must be huge lmao," Said another.

"It was all about the NIL deal." Another said.

Some fans also felt that choosing Oklahoma was a terrible decision for Aaliyah because the Sooners were not the best team in terms of quality:

"Terrible decision that was lead by money and a drive to be an underdog team w a "big star"....... if she went to a natty worthy team that was stacked she would've eventually become a started and even have 4 rings by the time she was done w school." One fan said.

Ad

"Chose the worst school so she can continue stat padding making herself look good." Another fan said.

"Texas might take this personally next season": Hoops fans react as No.1 ranked Texas hooper Aaliyah Chavez commits to rivals Oklahoma Sooners. (Image via Instagram @Sportscenternext)

Fans originally got to see the announcement live on ESPN's SportsCenter Next YouTube channel and the Lubbock LSD channel. The event, which was held at the Monterey Auditorium in Lubbock High School, also featured speeches from Monterey's head coach, Jill Schneider, and a number of other guests. It also featured a virtual interview from ESPN.

Ad

"I'm ready but I'm not ready at the same time", No. 1 Ranked Prospect Aaliyah Chavez said on the transition to college basketball

Before announcing her college decision, Aaliyah Chavez sat down with head coach Jill Schneider to reflect on Monterey's championship victory and discuss her transition to the next level of college basketball.

Ad

"I feel good that we won but signing days are coming up kind of nervous," Aaliyah said. "It's kind of scary, like knowing that I'm actually done and getting ready for college… I'm ready but I'm not ready at the same time cuz I love Monterrey like I would stay there forever if I could but I can't do that." (3:28-3:56)

Ad

Ad

They also touched on Aaliyah's commitment and loyalty, a quality head coach admires so much. According to Aaliyah, she is most likely going to stick with her chosen college program all through without considering getting in the portal:

"I feel like any college I go to I'm staying there all four years um I'm not one to move around. I hate seeing the kids in the portal like it's a good thing that it's going to fit them wherever they go but at the same time like, stay committed to one school." (4:09-4:36)

Aaliyah spent all four years of her high school career with the Plainsmen, finishing with 4,796 points, 1,279 rebounds and 771 assists. This season, she led Monterey to her first state championship victory since 1981. Oklahoma fans will definitely be eagerly anticipating seeing her on the court with the Sooners jersey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback