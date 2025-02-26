"Texas has the money she wants": Hoops fans react as No. 1 ranked prospect Aaliyah Chavez announces her commitment date 

Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2025, has announced her much-awaited commitment date. The 5-foot-9 combo guard narrowed her list to 10 programs, which included Oklahoma, UCLA, Texas Tech, LSU, USC, and Tennessee.

According to On3's Keegan Pope, Chavez is set to announce her choice on March 25.

The post read: "🚨NEWS🚨 2025 No. 1 overall prospect Aaliyah Chavez is set to announce her commitment on March 25, @BlakeMunroeOTF reports. Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas Tech are among her top schools."

Hoops fans joined the comments section to share their reactions and guesses on which program Chavez would choose:

"Texas has the money she wants," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"We ain’t in the race she’s money hungry that’s one of the big things for her she’s likely going to Texas for the money they offering but I don’t see how her play style fits Texas," another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Texas or Texas Tech can pay more thank anyone else," one fan commented.

More fans joined the conversation:

"We don’t need her at Carolina. We have a log jam at guard for next year and she will have to come off the bench which doesn’t seem like she wanna do. When you are a great player you have to sacrifice to come to SC because you are playing with a team full of all Americans," a fan posted.

"Don’t let the double eagle get you. Horns will take care of you Aaliyah," another fan said.

"She going where all the Studs go. South Carolina," one fan wrote.

Which program has the highest chance of landing Aaliyah Chavez?

With her commitment date just one month away, Aaliyah Chavez has made official visits to Oklahoma on Oct. 18 and UCLA on Oct. 25. She also made unofficial visits to Texas, LSU and Texas Tech.

On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine suggests that only two programs lead the race to sign the guard. These include Oklahoma and UCLA, with a 37.0% and 32.3% prediction of signing Chavez, respectively.

Further, Texas Tech has a 9.8% chance, while LSU and Texas sit with an 8.2% prediction to land Aaliyah Chavez.

Which program will we see the No. 1 prospect play for next season?

