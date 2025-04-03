Texas signee Aaliyah Crump drops 2-word reaction to Tori McKinsey being named MVP at WBIT tournament 

Aaliyah Crump, the Texas Longhorns signee and the No. 5 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), was elated after Minnesota Gophers freshman guard Tori McKinney was awarded the WBIT Tournament MVP. The official Instagram page of Gophers Women's Basketball shared the news on Wednesday.

Ad

It was reshared by Crump with a two-word reaction.

Texas commit Aaliyah Crump drops 2 words reaction to Tori McKinsey being names MVP at WBIT tournament (Image: IG/aaliyahcrump_)

"so proud," Crump wrote.

Ad

Trending

McKinney led the Gophers to the WBIT Tournament championship after sealing a 75-63 victory over Belmont on Tuesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indiana. McKinney, who scored a career-high 26 points, was helped by Mallory Heyer, who recorded a double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds.

Amaya Battle added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists. In the tournament, the Gophers won over Toledo, Missouri State, Gonzaga, Florida and Belmont to finish their season with a 25-11 record.

Ad

In her freshman season, McKinney averaged 10.6 points on 46.7% shooting, including 33.7% from beyond the arc. She also amassed 3.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game.

One of her best games this season was against the Penn State Lady Lions, where she had 25 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block. She shot 58.3%, including 42.9% from the 3-point line. She also converted all eight of her free throws.

Minnesota finished the season with an 8-10 Big Ten record but did not make it to the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Aaliyah Crump talks about her NIL deal with Klutch Athletics

Aaliyah Crump became the first high school and female athlete to sign with Klutch Athletics, founded by Rich Paul, the agent of four-time NBA champ LeBron James, on Dec. 6, 2023.

Ad

She talked about the deal in a conversation with NIL Newsstand.

“It’s an unbelievable honor for me to become the first high school player and first female athlete to join the Klutch Athletics roster,” Crump said on Dec. 6, 2023.

“In many ways, this is a dream come true for me to join a brand that is having such an impact on sport, culture and community. The product aligns perfectly with my needs and my style, and I’m thrilled to start the season in it.”

Crump is the only player signed by the Longhorns in the 2025 Class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback