Texas signee Aaliyah Crump reshares IG post to celebrate 5-star prospect Addison Bjorn's major honor

Five-star junior small forward Addison Bjorn from the 2026 class was honored with the Children’s Mercy Kansas City Rising Star Award on Tuesday. Aaliyah Crump, one of the top recruits in the 2025 class celebrated the junior's latest accolade by sharing a post about the award on her Instagram story.

Five-star Aaliyah Crump shares news of Addison Bjorn being honored in Kansas City

Bjorn, who is ranked No. 11 overall in the Class of 2026 per 247 Sports, was recognized as a role model in Kansas City, Missouri, as she has proven to be a good example for the next generation, especially young ladies from all over the world.

The award ceremony was held at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, with 5,000 people attending the event.

Aaliyah Crump describes her style of play

While Aaliyah Crump has earned a reputation as a lights-out shooter, the Minnesota native has admitted that she has been working on being a better paint scorer during a December 2024 interview with Slam Magazine.

“I’m pretty versatile, so you have to pick and choose what you want to guard,” Crump told Slam Magazine. “I like to shoot threes and I like to get downhill, but I’m trying to become more of a threat in the paint.”

Meanwhile, here is how 247Sports' Brandon Clay, describes her game:

"Aaliyah Crump is a shotmaker out to beyond the 3-point line. At over 6 foot, she has legitimate length on the perimeter and she plays her role as a floor spacer as well as anyone in the rising senior class. Crump's game will continue to grow as she gets physically stronger."

"Crump has a good feel for knowing the difference between a quality open look and a straight line drive," Clay said. "As a result, she rarely takes a forced shot. The ability to decipher between these two situations will be huge at the college level where every possession is valuable."

The No. 5-ranked prospect has already signed with the Texas Longhorns and will be playing for the East team during the McDonald's All-American Game on April 1 in New York City. She has earned a reputation as one of the best shotmakers in her class.

