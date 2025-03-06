Aaliyah Crump, the No. 5 player in the Class of 2025, according to On3's Industry Rankings, and a Texas Longhorns signee, became the first high school and female athlete to sign with Klutch Athletics, founded by Rich Paul, the agent of four-time NBA champ LeBron James.

Ad

Crump took to Instagram story to give a shout-out to Klutch as she received some merchandise from Klutch Athletics and New Balance:

Texas signee Aaliyah Crump shares 2-word message as she receives merchandise from Rich Paul’s Klutch Athletics (Image: IG/ Aaliyah Crump)

"Thank you!! @klutchathletics @newbalance," Crump captioned her story with three yellow hearts.

The Longhorns signee also shared a story on Instagram after the brand sponsored her community outreach efforts. Crump received merchandise that had sweatshirts and shoes:

Ad

Trending

"Thank you for continuing to support my community giveback! @newbalance @klutchathletics," Crump captioned her IG story.

Aaliyah Crump receives merch from Klutch Athletics to support her community outreach efforts (Image: IG/ Aaliyah Crump)

Crump signed with Klutch on Dec. 7 last year. The Instagram page of Klutch Athletics posted a carousel of pictures in collaboration with Crump after signing the 6-foot-1 shooting guard:

Ad

"Welcome, @aaliyahcrump_ The first female athlete and first high school player to join Klutch Athletics by New Balance. 🚀," the post was captioned.

Crump became a part of the organization, which has signed some elite athletes. They include Houston Texans' defensive end Will Anderson Jr., who joined in September 2023, Philadelphia 76ers' Justin Edwards, who signed with Klutch Athletics by New Balance in November 2023, and San Francisco 49ers' defensive end Chase Young, who joined in April 2023.

Ad

Aaliyah Crump on NIL deal with Klutch Athletics

In a conversation with NIL Newstand, Crump talked about the deal. She termed the deal as a "dream come true" and acknowledged the fact that she was the first high school and female athlete to sign with the brand:

“It’s an unbelievable honor for me to become the first high school player and first female athlete to join the Klutch Athletics roster,” said Crump in a conversation.

Ad

“In many ways, this is a dream come true for me to join a brand that is having such an impact on sport, culture and community. The product aligns perfectly with my needs and my style, and I’m thrilled to start the season in it.”

The McDonald's All-American player is the only player Texas has signed from the 2025 Class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback