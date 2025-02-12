Class of 2026 No. 24 recruit Addison Bjorn received the Children’s Mercy Kansas City Rising Star Award on Tuesday. Presented by the Women’s Intersport Network, the Children's Mercy KC Rising Star Award is given to celebrate the National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

Bjorn posted a carousel of pictures from the award night on her Instagram, and Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump was elated about her achievement. The Minnetonka High School shooting guard took to the comments section to congratulate Bjorn.

"Such a queen," Crump wrote.

Texas signee Aaliyah Crump shares 3-word reaction to Iowa target Addison Bjorn winning major award honoring women in sports (Image: IG/@addison_bjorn)

The program, established in 1994, seeks to empower women and girls by promoting sports and fitness as well as providing participation and leadership prospects.

According to MaxPreps, Addison Bjorn has played five matchups for Park Hill South High School (Riverside, MO) this season and averages a double-double with 20.2 points, 4.2 assists, 12.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Bjorn, ranked eighth in the small forward position and first in Missouri, narrowed her list of programs to 15 colleges in January and shared it on X (formerly Twitter).

"A huge thank you to all the schools and coaches that have invested their time and energy into recruiting me!! I have really enjoyed the process. At this time I have decided to focus on the following schools with my recruitment. Thank you!" she wrote in the tweet.

The programs are Duke, North Carolina, UConn, Stanford, UCLA, Kansas, Iowa, Indiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Iowa State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Texas and Kansas State. Bjorn is also set to visit Geno Auriemma's UConn on Wednesday and Texas on Feb. 16.

Addison Bjorn describes her game

While talking to On3, the 6-foot-2 small forward gave a description of the kind of player she is.

"I’m kind of just the glue piece," Bjorn told On3. "I feel like whatever coach needs, I find a way to do it. My versatility is something that you can’t really teach, and you either have it or don’t."

While she said she is a versatile player, Bjorn also discussed her off-the-ball game.

"A lot of people talk about having versatility, but I mean, I can guard whatever position depending on the five, which is a little questionable," Bjorn said. "I just think I see the court really well, and I get other people involved. Without having the ball in my hand, I think I slash and cut really well and I move off the ball."

Addison Bjorn has one more year to go before she decides on her collegiate career.

