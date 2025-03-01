Aaliyah Crump, the Texas Longhorns signee and No. 5 recruit in the Class of 2025, took to her Instagram story to share a picture of the goodies she received from the skincare brand Topicals.

Texas signee Aaliyah Crump shares a peek at goodies from skincare brand Topicals (Image: IG/aaliyahcrump__)

"loveeeeeee thank you!! @topicals," she captioned her story.

The skincare brand's founder and CEO, Olamide Olowe, became the youngest Black woman ever to raise more than $2 million in venture funding. She received a $10 million financing round from CAVU Consumer Partners on Nov. 10, 2022.

Furthermore, Olowe was also listed in the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 list after she raised $2.6 million. Founded in 2020, Topicals donated more than $50,000 to support nonprofits to help bring change to marginalized communities by providing mental health aid, according to a report by Forbes.

Crump, who secured a NIL deal with Klutch Sports, the agency led by LeBron James' agent Rich Paul, expressed her gratitude for their support of her community outreach initiatives. The 6-foot-1 shooting guard shared a picture of the sweatshirts and shoes that she received on her Instagram story:

"thank you for continuing to support my community giveback! @newbalance @klutchathletics," Crump captioned her IG story.

Aaliyah Crump gives a shout-out to NIL sponsor Klutch Athletics for supporting her community outreach efforts (Image: IG/aaliyahcrump_)

Crump signed her NIL deal with Klutch Sports on Dec. 7, 2023, and spoke about the deal:

“It’s an unbelievable honor for me to become the first high school player and first female athlete to join the Klutch Athletics roster,” said Crump in a conversation with NIL Newstand.

“In many ways, this is a dream come true for me to join a brand that is having such an impact on sport, culture and community. The product aligns perfectly with my needs and my style, and I’m thrilled to start the season in it.”

Texas Head Coach Vic Schaefer commends Aaliyah Crump

With offers from top programs including Ohio State, Baylor, Minnesota, Wisconsin and more, Crump chose to sign for Schaefer's side on Jul. 8. The head coach talked about Crump:

"I'm excited and proud to announce the signing of Aaliyah Crump to our program. Aaliyah is someone we identified several years ago as a young lady who would continue to develop into an elite basketball player and someone who could be an incredible student-athlete here at The University of Texas"

"She is already a state champion, a USA Basketball gold medalist and I believe the best is yet to come."

Aaliyah Crump is the only player signed by the Longhorns from the 2025 Class.

