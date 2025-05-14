Texas signee Aaliyah Crump shows love to BF Asa Newell days ahead of the 2025 NBA draft 

Aaliyah Crump, the No. 5 prospect in the Class of 2025 (according to the On3 Industry Rankings), will play for the Texas Longhorns next season. The 6-foot-1 shooting guard completed a stellar high school basketball career at Montverde Academy (Florida).
Crump's boyfriend played at the power forward/center spot for the Georgia Bulldogs and declared for the 2025 NBA draft after one year with the program. The official Instagram page of the NBA shared a post on Wednesday, asking the draft prospects about the last time they did something for the first time, along with a carousel of their pictures. Crump supported Newell by sharing it on her story and adding two smiling faces with hearts emojis.
"When I took a flight for the first time and that feeling of just taking off," Newell said.
While it is not clear when Crump and Newell started dating, they have been posting videos together on TikTok.
In a highlight reel uploaded by Newell in December, Crump posted a three-word reaction.
"u tuff bae❤️," Crump commented.
Newell replied to her comment.
"@aaliyahcrump_ bae ❤️," Newell wrote..
In his only season with the Bulldogs, Newell played 33 games and averaged 15.4 points on 54.3% shooting, including 29.2% from beyond the arc. He added 6.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals in 29.0 minutes per game.
Crump is also the No. 1 shooting guard in the 2025 class and the No. 1 prospect in Minnesota. She received offers from top programs, including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Baylor Bears, Minnesota Golden Gophers and Wisconsin Badgers.
Aaliyah Crump's East team unable to win at McDonald's All-American Game
Aaliyah Crump played alongside other top recruits, including ZaKiyah Johnson, Lara Somfai and Hailee Swain, with Team East, which suffered a 104-82 loss against Team West in the McDonald's All-American Game on April 2.
Crump scored five points on 2 of 7 shooting, including 1 of 4 from the 3-point line. She also had two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 20:38 minutes.
Crump is the only player signed by the Longhorns from the Class of 2025.