  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • Texas signee Aaliyah Crump shows love to BF Asa Newell days ahead of the 2025 NBA draft 

Texas signee Aaliyah Crump shows love to BF Asa Newell days ahead of the 2025 NBA draft 

By Pranav Khatri
Modified May 14, 2025 19:59 GMT
Texas signee Aaliyah Crump shows love to BF Asa Newell days ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft (Image: IMAGN, Getty)
Texas signee Aaliyah Crump shows love to BF Asa Newell days ahead of the 2025 NBA draft (image credits: IMAGN, getty)

Aaliyah Crump, the No. 5 prospect in the Class of 2025 (according to the On3 Industry Rankings), will play for the Texas Longhorns next season. The 6-foot-1 shooting guard completed a stellar high school basketball career at Montverde Academy (Florida).

Ad

Crump's boyfriend played at the power forward/center spot for the Georgia Bulldogs and declared for the 2025 NBA draft after one year with the program. The official Instagram page of the NBA shared a post on Wednesday, asking the draft prospects about the last time they did something for the first time, along with a carousel of their pictures. Crump supported Newell by sharing it on her story and adding two smiling faces with hearts emojis.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Texas signee Aaliyah Crump shows love to BF Asa Newell days ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft (Image: IG/aaliyahcrump_)
Texas signee Aaliyah Crump shows love to BF Asa Newell days ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft (Image: IG/aaliyahcrump_)
Ad
"When I took a flight for the first time and that feeling of just taking off," Newell said.

While it is not clear when Crump and Newell started dating, they have been posting videos together on TikTok.

In a highlight reel uploaded by Newell in December, Crump posted a three-word reaction.

Ad
Aaliyah Crump shares 3-word reaction to BF and Georgia Bulldogs forward Asa Newell&#039;s post (Image: IG/ asanewell)
Aaliyah Crump shares 3-word reaction to BF and Georgia Bulldogs forward Asa Newell's post (Image: IG/ asanewell)
"u tuff bae❤️," Crump commented.
Ad

Newell replied to her comment.

"@aaliyahcrump_ bae ❤️," Newell wrote..

In his only season with the Bulldogs, Newell played 33 games and averaged 15.4 points on 54.3% shooting, including 29.2% from beyond the arc. He added 6.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals in 29.0 minutes per game.

Crump is also the No. 1 shooting guard in the 2025 class and the No. 1 prospect in Minnesota. She received offers from top programs, including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Baylor Bears, Minnesota Golden Gophers and Wisconsin Badgers.

Ad

Aaliyah Crump's East team unable to win at McDonald's All-American Game

Aaliyah Crump played alongside other top recruits, including ZaKiyah Johnson, Lara Somfai and Hailee Swain, with Team East, which suffered a 104-82 loss against Team West in the McDonald's All-American Game on April 2.

Crump scored five points on 2 of 7 shooting, including 1 of 4 from the 3-point line. She also had two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 20:38 minutes.

Crump is the only player signed by the Longhorns from the Class of 2025.

About the author
Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.

Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.

When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business.

Know More
Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications