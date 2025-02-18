Texas WR prospect Aljour Miles names an SEC and ACC program as "the teams to beat right now" for his recruiting 

Three-star wide receiver Aljour Miles has named two schools as the schools to beat for his recruitment. Miles named the Oklahoma Sooners and the SMU Mustangs as the programs he found most impressive. He disclosed this in an interview with On3 following the Under Armour Next Camp on Sunday.

The class of 2026 prospect from Kaufman, Texas, has caught the attention of several leading programs across the country. The wide receiver has at least 24 offers on his table from these programs, according to 247Sports. Apart from the Sooners and Mustangs, Miles also has offers from Texas Tech, USC, Kansas, Stanford and TCU, among others.

His recruitment process is likely about to take off in the Spring and summer with official visits scheduled to several programs. He is set to visit Oklahoma State and Stanford in April, followed by visits to SMU and Kansas in May. Texas Tech, USC and Oklahoma are set for June.

Notwithstanding, Miles’ Spring schedule is nowhere near finalized, and his recruitment remains an open race for now.

“Oklahoma and SMU are the teams to beat right now. They both got at me early and I've been to both campuses quite a few times, so I'm just comparing the pros/cons for every school compared to them," Miles said via On3.com.

With the number of offers he has to sieve through, it might seem that Aljour Miles is still a long way from making a decision. However, the standout receiver has set a deadline for himself to announce his commitment.

“I plan to commit in July after the end of all my official visits and academics,” he revealed via On3.com.

He spoke further on the factors that would influence his ultimate decision on where to commit.

“Relationships with coaches, coach stability and NFL opportunities are my top necessities for the school I will commit to," he added.

Aljour Miles’ recruiting profile

Aljour Miles stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 200 pounds, with a multi-sport profile attesting to his versatility. He also shines on the hardwood, as well as in track & field sports such as the long jump and high jump.

Miles broke out as a sophomore in 2023, amassing 48 receptions for 836 yards and nine touchdowns. He ended his junior season with 60 receptions for 1,114 yards and 11 touchdowns. His speed, size and athleticism are some of the attributes that give him an edge on the gridiron.

