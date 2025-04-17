"That would be an absolute dream come true!" Fans react as Jackson Cantwell makes Oregon pitch to fellow 5-stars 

Five-star quarterback Jackson Cantwell will be choosing among Oregon, Georgia, Miami (Florida) and Ohio State on April 30 during a ceremony in Nixa's Aetos Center for Performing Arts. As the nation's No. 1 overall recruit, the buzz around his commitment is reaching new heights, and he's only adding to the hype.

Ad

On Tuesday, the X/Twitter account "Oregon Updates" stirred conversation by posting a bold "what if" scenario, suggesting:

"WHAT IF…Oregon signs 5-star OT’s Kodi Greene, Jackson Cantwell, AND Immanuel Iheanacho."

Cantwell responded with a cryptic reply, tagging both Greene and Iheanacho:

"…@immanueli24 @KodiGreene3."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Four-star prospect Kodi Greene committed to Oregon in August of 2024 and remains locked with the Ducks, despite getting push from other schools like Texas. He is the No. 4 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 5 recruit in California, according to On3 Industry Rankings.

Meanwhile, offensive line coach A'lique Terry has also been trying hard to secure five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, who is the nation's No. 2 prospect at his position. Dan Lanning's program is on the verge of winning in this recruitment, as Iheanacho told 247Sports this week that Oregon has reclaimed his top spot, with LSU close behind.

Ad

If Cantwell, the nation’s top offensive tackle, commits to Oregon, the 2026 recruiting class could rise to No. 1 nationally, and fans are already dreaming big.

"As a Ducks fan, that would be an absolute dream come true! Great offensive play starts with the O-line," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Legendary line! Even this old man could run behind that line," another fan said.

"This means an oregon running back will win the heisman in the next 3-4 years," one fan added.

"Would form the greatest O-Line in Oregon history all 3 of y’all would easily be 1st round draft picks," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Oregon offensive lineman get drafted. Come be the next great one," one fan wrote.

Oregon already has eight committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 4 in the nation.

If Jackson Cantwell and Iheanacho choose Oregon, they would join five-star tight end Kendre Harrison as top-tier commits in Oregon’s 2026 class. The Ducks are also one of the top two schools for five-star quarterback Jared Curtis.

Ad

Jackson Cantwell opens up about upcoming Oregon trip

Cantwell originally planned to make his official visit to Oregon this weekend, but he has pushed it back to April 26-27, which will mark his second trip to the Pacific Northwest.

"I've been needing to go back to Oregon to try and confirm some things," Cantwell told Springfield News-Leader. "I've been to Oregon one time, and they're one of my finalists. I think that'll be the last visit I take before I commit."

Ad

With the visit falling so close to the expected end of his recruitment, many view Oregon as the leading contender. However, Cantwell downplayed that notion.

"I just wanna see it one more time before I make my decisions," he said. "I figured I would just do it now so I could get everything I needed to know in order."

Dan Lanning, who also hails from Missouri like Cantwell, seems to have made a strong impression, but it remains to be seen if the Ducks will land his commitment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More