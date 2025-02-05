"That ain’t beating Duke": Hoops fans react to UNC Tar Heels' incoming freshman class ft. Caleb Wilson 

With commitment from Caleb Wilson, the North Carolina Tar Heels have also signed Isaiah Denis and Derek Dixon from the Class of 2025. UNC's recruiting class is ranked in the seventh spot, according to On3 and second in ACC, with an average NIL value of $737K.

Basketball page Slam HS shared a post on Instagram talking about Hubert Davis' recruiting class featuring the three players. The post also shared some highlights of Wilson, Denis and Dixon showcasing their talents.

However, hoops fans had their own opinions regarding the Tar Heels' recruiting class and took to the comments section to claim that the team is still not strong enough:

Hoops fans react to UNC Tar Heels' incoming freshman class ft. Caleb Wilson

"That ain’t beating Duke," a fan commented.

Another fan said:

"Much needed help bc this years team ain’t it😭"

"Another Mid recruiting class," one fan wasn't happy with the class.

One fan was infuriated about UNC's recruitment:

"Horrible recruiting, we let GG go to South Carolina , Rob dillkngham to Kentucky ,Jaylen curry to UMASS and Aden Holloway to Auburn all from NC’ we have to do better!!"

"Duke sweep on the way," one fan claimed that Duke would defeat UNC.

UNC fans joined in to talk about the kind of player the team needs:

"We don’t need anymore guards bro. We need a center plzzzzzz," a fan commented.

Another fan agreed:

"We don’t need guards!!! We need post players! 🎯💯"

"That's not UNC problem 😭....they need a big!!! But no big going over there 🤷🏾‍♂️," commented a fan.

"They still need a big 😂. These dudes ain’t go help much right away," commented another fan.

One fan made a list of players the team needs:

"We need a lefty point guard , a 2 that slash and shoot, a 3 and D 3 Man and 2 bigs."

Why did Caleb Wilson choose UNC?

With offers from top programs including Ohio State, Auburn, Tennessee and Kentucky, among others, Caleb Wilson committed to UNC on Jan. 24. He also took official visits to Ohio State, Tennessee, UCF, Kentucky, UNC, Auburn and Stanford.

Caleb Wilson talked about his decision to join UNC with ESPN:

"I picked North Carolina because of their culture and the history of the program," Wilson told ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi.

"They were my first blue blood (offer). Last year I went to the Duke at UNC game. I was courtside, and it was a great experience. It was everything I was looking for in a program."

With two four-star signees and a five-star commit, where will UNC finish next season?

