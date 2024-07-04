"That was a big thing when I committed early": Gators QB commit Will Griffin on his initiatives to help Florida add more 5-star receivers

2026 four-star quarterback Will Griffin picked the Florida Gators over Florida State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Michigan, USC, Oregon, Miami, Notre Dame and Texas A&M last month. Following his commitment, the signal-caller boldly claimed that he would recruit the best class possible to bring another national championship to the Gator nation.

Griffin is indeed keeping his promise. The young star still has two years left of high school, but he is already focused on filling the Gators 2025 and 2026 classes with top-level talents.

“I recruit all the time," Griffin told Gators Online at Future 50 Media Day. "That was another big thing when I committed early. I knew the responsibility I had of recruiting my class and the 2025 class. I’m pitching in here and there with the class above me, but why not? Those will be guys I will be playing with too.”

Griffin’s approach to recruiting is already evident as he sets his sights on top-level talents to join him in Florida.

“I know there are a lot of receivers on the line (ready to commit). I’ve talked to Caleb Cunningham a little bit. He’s in the 2025 class. Also, Vernell (Brown III) too. His family went to Florida and I’m really, really close with him. I have played some 7-on-7 with him.”

Cunningham is rated as the No. 15 prospect in the nation, the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2025 class and the No. 1 player in Mississippi, according to On3 Industry Ranking. Alabama is currently trending for Cunningham with a 72.0% chance, but Griffin can pursue him to sway his interest in the Gators.

The On3 Industry Rankings lists Brown as the No. 32 prospect in the nation, the No. 6 wide receiver in the class and the No. 5 player in Florida. The Gators are already favored for Brown's commitment with an 87.2% chance, making this recruitment less of an uphill battle for Griffin.

Griffin's enthusiasm for recruiting doesn't stop there, as he also has his eyes on four-star receiver Joshua Moore.

How does Will Griffin fit in the Gators' quarterback room?

Despite being only a rising junior, Will Griffin has been playing varsity football since seventh grade. His tenure at Jesuit High School over the past two seasons has seen him honing his quarterbacking skills. Standing at an impressive 6-foot-3 and weighing 225 pounds, the signal-caller also has the physical attributes desirable in a top-tier quarterback.

But the 2026 prospect isn’t ready to just rely on his potential, as he has also been working to integrate with the current Gators' roster, including spending significant time with quarterback DJ Lagway.

“Teaching me schemes, defenses, and I went up to pretty much every OTA once a week," Griffin told On3. "Being able to do that was amazing. I learned so much information from those guys.

As a sophomore in 2023, Griffin led his school to a 10-3 record. He has completed 498-of-831 passes, amassing 7,552 yards and 89 touchdowns during his high school career. His consistency and ability to deliver under pressure were also proven during last month's Under Armour Future 50, where he was arguably the most consistent passer and frequently found the end zone.

On3 ranks Will Griffin as the No. 117 prospect in the nation, the No. 11 quarterback in the 2026 class and the No. 21 player in Florida.

