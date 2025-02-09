Three-star small forward Landyn Colyer is now playing for Overtime Elite, specifically for the Cold Hearts. While he had already played several games for his new team already, the Ole Miss target had not hit any 3-pointers. However, on Saturday, when Cold Hearts beat Jelly Fam 83-70, he finally hit his first 3 in the league.

Trending

Colyer received several comments, including from a few relatives, about making his first OTE 3-pointer.

"Letss goooo!!!🩵🩵🩵🩵 that energy is unmatched," one relative said.

"Let’s gooooo son it’s your time keep working @landyncolyer 🩵🩵🩵." his father, D'Anton Colyer, wrote.

"Happy for this kid. Always working. Trust the process LC!" another person remarked.

Meanwhile, others were happy about Cold Hearts, one of the bottom teams in Overtime Elite, finally getting a much-needed boost with Landyn Colyer's arrival.

"Just a matter of time! He has arrived!!!!" a person commented.

"@landyncolyer good stuff kid keep up the work👏🔥," said another person.

"Cold hearts getting a win??? 👀" asked another person regarding Cold Hearts' performance against Jelly Fam.

Fans react to Landyn Colyer's performance vs. Jelly Fam (Source: Instagram/coldhearts)

Landyn Colyer played 22 minutes for Cold Hearts against Jelly Fam, scoring 10 points, with six points coming off two 3-pointers. He also had two assists, two steals, and one rebound. In four games with his new team, he is averaging 4.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Several colleges interested in Landyn Colyer

Landyn Colyer, who used to play for Specially Fit Academy, already has several big college offers, as several sites ranked him as a four-star. However, the On3 Industry Rankings have him at No. 206 overall from the Class of 2026, as well as its No. 52 small forward and the No. 15 overall prospect in Georgia.

On3 predicts that the favorite to land him is Ole Miss, which he has already visited at least twice, with one of those visits being an official one. The school has an 83.9% chance of recruiting him. The only other school he has visited is South Carolina, but it was an unofficial visit and the Gamecocks are not rated as highly in terms of recruiting the Cold Hearts player.

Other schools interested in the three-star small forward include Illinois-Chicago, High Point, USF, Washington, Florida State, Stetson and Jacksonville. He is still a junior though. So, his decision is not expected to come anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback