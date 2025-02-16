"That was a good feeling": Four-star LB overwhelmed after latest offer from Ryan Day's Ohio State

Four-star linebacker Brayden Rouse continues to stand as one of the top 250 prospects in the 2026 class. The Kell High School (Georgia) standout received an offer from Ohio State in January and remains interested in Ryan Day's program.

"It meant a lot," Rouse told On3. "I was very excited because coach Laurinaitis told me to work on some things and he said I did that and that was a good feeling."

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect had a phenomenal junior season in 2024, playing a key role for a rising Kell program. He proved his versatility by taking snaps at the linebacker, edge rusher, safety, wide receiver and tight end positions.

Rouse posted 111 tackles (44 solo, 67 assisted), 15 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks across 12 games, per MaxPreps. He also made an impact on offense by recording 382 yards and eight touchdowns. As of now, Tennessee is viewed as the frontrunner in Rouse’s recruitment, but other programs in the mix include Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Georgia Tech.

Brayden Rouse raves about Ohio State coaching staff

Brayden Rouse is still in the early stages of his recruitment but aims to make a commitment by the end of the summer. Ohio State joined his recruitment later than other programs, but his admiration for Buckeyes linebackers coach James Laurinaitis and defensive program assistant Josh Chorba has made the school a contender.

"The development that Coach Chorba and Coach Laurinaitis have done this past year is very impressive!” Rouse told The Silver Bulletin portal.

James Laurinaitis personally extended Ohio State’s offer to Rouse, and the young linebacker spoke about the coach.

“I love Coach L (Laurinaitis) he always brings energy, and he’s been there and done the things I want to do so he understands what I’m going through," Rouse said about Laurinaitis.

If he chooses Ohio State, Rouse could be a key addition to the Buckeyes' 2026 class, which has yet to secure a linebacker commitment. The Buckeyes have four committed players and rank No. 9 in the nation in Class of 2026 recruiting per On3.

