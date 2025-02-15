"That man a Trojan like Arenas": Hoops fans react to Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza's potential commitment following visits from USC, Kentucky and more

Tajh Ariza, No. 8 recruit and son of the 2009 NBA Champ Trevor Ariza has been turning heads with his performances for Westchester Senior High School. The 6-foot-8 small forward has also garnered interest from several top programs across the world.

According to On3's Joe Tipton, nine programs will be visiting Ariza this season. These include Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, USC, and Washington.

With Ariza being one of the top recruits in the 2026 Class, hoops fans quickly joined the comments section to predict where the California resident will play college basketball:

"That man a Trojan like Arenas," one fan said.

"USC is what my sources are telling me all day and twice on Sunday," one fan said.

This fan wanted Tajh Ariza to choose the Kentucky Wildcats and posted a GIF.

More fans joined the comments section with their favorite programs:

Hoops fans react as Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza shares his thoughts on commitment following visits from USC, Kentucky, and more (Credits: @Sylvan_da_man Instagram)

"#UCLA," a fan said.

"Husky," another fan said.

"Stay home #FightOn," one fan said.

"Bama," a fan said.

"KENTUCKY," one fan said.

In the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in July, last year, Tajh Ariza posted averages of 13.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest at Augusta, SC, while representing Team Why Not.

Which program has the highest chance of landing Tajh Ariza?

According to On3, 14 programs sent an offer to Ariza before he narrowed his list down to nine. The publisher's recruitment prediction machine states that the Trojans have the highest chance of landing Ariza with a 56.4% probability.

They are followed by UCLA with a 4.5% prediction, California State University - Northridge with a 3.8% probability and the rest of the colleges with a 3.2% chance of landing the forward. He talked about his visit to USC with On3:

“I went there for a football game. They showed a lot of love. Like when I walked onto the field, all the fans were showing me love. So, you know, it was cool over there. The atmosphere was crazy," said Ariza.

"They played Wisconsin, I think, that game, and there was hella people there. The coaches tell me how they like the versatility of my game. They think I can come in and be the guy. Just make plays for others and make everyone better.”

Tajh Ariza has another year before he makes a decision on his collegiate career.

