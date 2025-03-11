"That place is burning down": Fans react to Dan Lanning's Oregon losing commitment of four-star DL to the Class of 2026

Four-star defensive lineman Bott Mulitalo decommitted from Oregon's 2026 class on Monday. The Lone Peak High School (Utah) standout had been committed to Dan Lanning's program since Dec. 1.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound prospect is now the second recruit to back out of Oregon’s 2026 class in the past three weeks, following four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, and his decision has sparked mixed reactions among college football fans on X.

"That place is burning down," a fan posted.

"Not all blue chips will get playing time," one wrote.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Mulitalo recorded 42 tackles to go along with 5.5 sacks and an interception. He is the No. 12 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 3 recruit in Utah, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

However, Mulitalo is transitioning to the offensive line at the college level, which played a role in his decision to part ways with Oregon.

"Switched from DL to OT. Wonder if that’s why?" another commented.

"that dude doesnt give off DL vibes looks more like a safety," one wrote.

"It’s cuz he switched to OL and there are bigger targets for that area," one fan posted.

"Oregon doesn't need him on offensive line," another comment read.

With Bott Mulitalo's decision, the Ducks are left with nine committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 2 in the nation.

Bott Mulitalo opens up about Oregon decommitment and position

With Bott Mulitalo's decommitment, Oregon's 2026 class has two defensive linemen: four-star prospects Tony Cumberland and Tomuhini Topui.

"I committed to Oregon for defensive line but since that has changed I now want to see where I'm evaluated and which schools will be recruiting me for the offensive side," Mulitalo told 247Sports.

While Washington, USC and Utah were heavily involved in Mulitalo’s recruitment when he was committed, his switch to offense could alter their interest.

"After a lot of conversations, I am going to be putting my energy toward offensive tackle," Mulitalo said. "It's the position where I believe I have the highest potential, especially when you look at what other Polynesian players have been doing in college to get to the NFL. That's my ultimate goal and my biggest objective.

Bott Mulitalo scheduled an official visit with USC for the weekend of June 6, and more visits will likely be on the way.

