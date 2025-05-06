"That was pretty crazy": Dan Lanning's NFL draft success catches attention of 4-star Oregon DL target

For the third consecutive year, Oregon has had at least six players selected in the NFL draft. Among them, standout defensive lineman Derrick Harmon was taken 21st by the Pittsburgh Steelers, with several other Ducks defenders also getting drafted.
Dan Lanning's success in converting college football players into NFL-ready has caught the attention of top talent like four-star defensive lineman Kasi Currie, who visited Eugene for the first time in the weekend to attend the Ducks' spring game at Autzen Stadium.
"Watching all the D-linemen get drafted, that was pretty crazy to me," Currie told On3.
Besides that, ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid’s early mock draft projects Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei as a potential first-round pick next year. Lanning highlighted the program's progress, saying (via Go Ducks):
"Proof is in the pudding, right? You're setting the program record for guys being able to get drafted in the NFL this year. Our draft picks have gone up every year since we've been here, and that's really a credit to those players who have worked extremely hard getting an opportunity to live out their dream."
Currie is the No. 11 player in his position in the 2027 class and the No. 19 recruit in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He attends Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California. As of now, in-state USC Trojans are considered the leader in his recruitment.
Oregon offers four-star EDGE David Jacobs for the Class of 2027
The Oregon coaching staff continues to recruit top defensive prospects in the 2027 class and sent an offer to four-star edge rusher David Jacobs on Monday.
"Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Oregon!#GoDucks," Jacobs tweeted.
Jacobs is the No. 2 edge rusher in the 2027 class and the No. 6 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. His elite ratings prove competition for schools in his recruitment, as despite being just a sophomore, he has already received offers from Michigan, Georgia, Notre Dame, Tennessee and South Carolina.