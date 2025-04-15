"That was pretty dope!" Ryan Day's Ohio State scores big with nation's No. 1 LB after spring visit

Ryan Day and his Ohio State coaching staff hosted multiple prospects during the final recruiting weekend of the spring. One of the Buckeyes' highest priorities this weekend was five-star prospect Tyler Atkinson, the No. 1 linebacker in the 2026 cycle.

Atkinson visited Columbus for the fifth time and came away impressed, especially with the fanbase.

"I still fell really good about OSU," Atkinson told On3's Steve Wiltfong. "It was good to see the fan support for the Buckeyes at the spring game. I heard “AtkNup” a few times from the fans, that was pretty dope!"

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound standout first visited Ohio State on June 1, 2022, when he attended a camp and turned heads with a standout performance. He also attended the Buckeyes’ 38-15 win over Indiana on Nov. 23, 2024.

Atkinson was the first prospect OSU sent an offer for the 2026 class. Just a few days after that, the Buckeyes also extended a scholarship to five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., who is now ranked No.2 at his position (per On3) and is already committed to the Buckeyes.

If the Buckeyes can land Atkinson, their 2026 recruiting class could end up ranked No. 1 in the nation. They already have a commitment from five-star safety Blaine Bradford and are trending well with several other top prospects.

Tyler Atkinson has high praise for Ohio State coaching staff

Only two linebackers have earned spots in the top 50 of the national rankings, highlighting just how special Tyler Atkinson is. He holds the No. 8 overall spot nationally and the No. 1 recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Atkinson's rare skill set and versatility make him especially valuable in the eyes of some coaches. Ohio State’s defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and linebackers coach James Laurinaitis have gone out of their way to show him he’s a top priority during spring practices.

“My favorite thing about OSU is my relationship with Coach Laurinaitis and what Coach Patricia brings to the defense," Atkinson said (per On3). "The time spent with Coach Patricia was really good. Coach Laurinaitis and I are getting really tight.”

Besides Ohio State, Atkinson is also considering Georgia, Clemson, Auburn, Oregon and USC, but according to Steve Wiltfong, Ryan Day's school remains one of the top contenders.

