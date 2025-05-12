"That's a mean set too": Fans in awe of Minnesota governor Tim Walz's son Gus Walz's volleyball skills

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has been very supportive of his kids, especially son Gus Walz, who is still in high school and is a volleyball player for Central High School. The former vice presidential candidate is a common sight in Gus' games, with the first son of Minnesota being considered a volleyball standout.

Ad

Gus Walz, who became viral after the Democratic National Convention last year as he was in tears during his dad's speech as the vice presidential candidate, has a lot of fans impressed with his volleyball skills:

"That's a mean set too. Alright Gus!," said one fan.

"Those are some pretty good sets. The tempo stuff is on point 🏐" another fan added.

"Love you Gus!! You are good at volleyball!!," another user added.

Ad

Trending

More fans were also showing their support for the high school volleyball setter:

"And as a mom of a highly accomplished volleyball player Gus is pretty darn good. He is playing setter, demonstrating very good setter technique. As setter you have to have full court awareness not just of your team but your opposition," one commenter noted.

Ad

"Those were good sets, too! (from a fellow former HS volleyball player 🙋🏻‍♀️)" said another commenter.

"That’s such a powerful example of dedication and family support. Love how Gus’s determination didn’t just shape his own path—it brought the whole family into a new passion. Inspiring!," another person added.

Fans react to Gus Walz playing volleyball (Source: Threads/ duderelaxed)

Former Democratic vice presidential candidate is proud of his son, telling CBS News in an interview on Sunday:

Ad

“It blew me away when he said ‘I’m going to become good at volleyball’ and he did it. We’ve become a volleyball family because Gus decided to become good at it” said Tim Walz.

This is despite Gus Walz suffering from a non-verbal learning disorder, which many in the comments section found inspirational.

Gus Walz talks about his viral moment during the DNC

As for that viral moment at the DNC, Gus Walz sat down with CBS Mornings for a May 12 interview and opened up about that moment.

Ad

It was crazy and I'm, like looking at my mom and I'm like, you know that's my dad he's right there, he's right in front of all of America, all these people chanting our last name, it was super overwhelming cuz to me, he's just regular old dad you know? just normal dad," he said. (1:55)

Gus was made fun of by critics of his father for crying at that moment, but he has remained resolute and proud of him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More