"That's a mistake": Fans share thoughts on insider's prediction for Ryder Lyons' Big Ten move

A new expert prediction has added an interesting twist to Ryder Lyons’ recruitment. One of the nation's top quarterback prospects, fans have their ears to the ground for any update on his recruitment.
The latest came in the form of a prediction by On3’s Pete Nakos favoring the USC Trojans as the program to beat in Lyons’ recruitment.
Lyons is a five-star quarterback from Folsom High School in Folsom, California. The No. 4 quarterback nationally, per the On3 Industry Ranking, Lyons is California's top-ranked prospect in his class.
As such, he's an important recruitment target for the Trojans with Lincoln Riley and his staff serious about acquiring the best in-state talents.
However, the Trojans are facing fierce competition from some of the nation's leading programs and direct rivals. These include Sherrone Moore's Michigan, Dan Lanning’s Oregon, Ryan Day's Ohio State and Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss.
BYU is also somewhere in the mix, and Lyons took a surprising visit to Sacramento State earlier in April.
Ryder Lyons' connection to USC and recruitment peculiarity
Ryder Lyons’ brother, Walker, is a tight end for the Trojans. With five-star freshman Husan Longstreet already in USC’s quarterback room, a place for Lyons became doubtful.
However, a peculiarity makes Lyons to USC a very plausible move. As a devoted Latter Day Saint, he will be on a mission in 2026. Therefore, he will not be available on the Trojans’ roster until 2027 despite being a 2026 prospect.
Notwithstanding, Nakos’ prediction remains only that – a prediction – until Lyons announces his choice, which could be any of the programs involved in his recruitment. In the meantime, he has a visit to USC scheduled for June 20.