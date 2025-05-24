"That’s one of my dream schools": Four-star 2026 class QB target confirms official visit to Ryan Day's Ohio State

Ohio State boasts a deep and talented quarterback room, but Ryan Day is known for fostering strong competition. The Buckeyes are actively pursuing a standout signal-caller in the 2026 recruiting class, and one of their top targets is four-star quarterback Luke Fahey.

Fahey hasn't yet received an offer from Ohio State, but he has scheduled an official visit to Columbus from June 20-22.

"The relationship has been going well,” Fahey told On3. “I’m taking my official visit there June 20-22. That’s one of my dream schools. To be able to go see it is crazy.”

As a junior in the 2024 season, Fahey recorded 17 touchdown passes and zero interceptions, while throwing 26 touchdown passes to just six interceptions in his sophomore season.

On Wednesday, On3's Steve Wiltfong discussed Ohio State's potential edge in Fahey's recruitment:

“Indiana, Stanford, and Oklahoma State are a few that Fahey is keen on, but an offer from the Buckeyes would be a game-changer. Ohio State quarterbacks coach Billy Fessler has been leading the charge in recruiting Fahey."

Fahey has also impressed during back-to-back spring seven-on-seven circuits. He already has offers from top schools like Ole Miss, Oregon, Auburn and Florida State.

Update on Ohio State's pursuit of four-star QB Bowe Bentley

Four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley has long been a target for Ohio State in the 2026 class. He is the No. 7 quarterback in the cycle and the No. 11 recruit in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Bentley made his first visit to OSU during an unofficial trip in March for spring practice. After the visit, he told On3 that Columbus met his expectations. On the “Talking Stuff” podcast that same month, Jeremy Birmingham noted the Buckeyes' strong interest, saying:

“Ohio State loves Bowe Bentley and if today was signing day and they had to pick a quarterback and say, this is our quarterback, I think he would be it."

However, the Buckeyes appear to be out of the running. Earlier this month, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound standout told On3 that his decision now comes down to Oklahoma and LSU.

As a junior in 2024, Bentley led Celina High School to a Texas state championship, throwing for 3,330 yards and 47 touchdowns, while adding over 900 rushing yards and 16 more scores.

