"That seems like a bad marketing move": Hoops fans react to sophomore star Kaleena Smith's historic Adidas NIL deal 

The Class of 2027 recruit Kaleena Smith etched her name in the history books after she became the first high school women's basketball player to sign a NIL deal with sports giant Adidas. Furthermore, Smith became the first signing under former WNBA legend Candace Parker since she took her responsibilities as the company's president of women's basketball on May 8.

ESPNW took to Instagram to post the update on Nov. 15 and the hoops fans had some mixed reactions to the post:

One fan was not happy with the deal, claiming that it was a bad marketing move:

Hoops fans react to sophomore star Smith's historic Adidas NIL deal (Credits: @ Instagram)

"That seems like a bad marketing move. It will be a while before she plays regularly in front of a televised audience. I hope it pays off, but it will take 3-5 years (at least) for Adidas to see any benefit from her," one fan said.

"Not in favor of any high school athlete to be endorsed by anyone.....let them just play and earn it at higher levels....." another fan said.

"Something doesn't seem right about a corporation doing business with a teenager. At least wait until they are an adult," one fan said.

Other fans were happy for Kaleena Smith and congratulated her in the comments section:

"Congratulations @special.kayyy11 well deserved," a fan said.

"Lets goooo!! Congrats!," another fan said.

"She’s a beast!! Love this so much! 👏🏽," one fan said.

What did Candace Parker say about Kaleena Smith?

Kaleena Smith showed tremendous growth on the court, becoming the highest-rated recruit. While she belongs to the Class of 2027, Smith has already received offers from 20 colleges including Connecticut, California, Los Angeles, South Carolina and more.

While signing the deal, Parker commended Smith's basketball abilities:

"When I think about the future of women's basketball, it's clear it's in good hands with hoopers like Kaleena," Parker said. "We couldn't be prouder to welcome her to the sisterhood of talented women who make up adidas Women's Basketball."

Do you think more high school players should get such deals from big brands?

