"That showed me he wanted to be coached!": Arkansas head coach John Calipari shares what made him want to coach 5-star recruit Meleek Thomas

Overtime elite star guard Meleek Thomas has officially signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks; coach John Calipari confirmed this on X last Thursday. In his tweet, Calipari noted he cannot wait to coach the five-star recruit.

Calipari had been very aggressive in recruiting Thomas. He tweeted he had been following the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native for two years and complimented the shooting guard's offensive abilities.

"One thing I loved about Meleek was his willingness to be coached," he tweeted. "When I spoke with him about his game I told him he needed to add a floater. Then when I watched him play in the state championship game he hit a game winning shot, and it was a floater."

"That showed me he wanted to be coached! Our fans will love watching him play in Bud Walton next year!"

Thomas joins fellow Top 10 guard Darius Acuff in the Arkansas backcourt next year. He chose Arkansas over his hometown school Pitt and defending NCAA national champions UConn. He has admitted that Calipari was a big part of his decision to attend Arkansas for college.

Calipari has had massive success in sending players into the NBA. His notable wards are Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, Karl Anthony Towns and Devin Booker. He is considered among the best college recruiters for churning out NBA stars.

John Calipari also welcomes Isaiah Sealy and Darius Acuff with Meleek Thomas at Arkansas

Coach Cal did not just post an introduction video for Meleek Thomas. Darius Acuff and Isaiah Sealy have also committed to Arkansas. The Razorbacks coach shared that Acuff and Thomas signed with Arkansas last Friday while Sealy signed this Sunday.

Acuff, who plays for IMG Academy in Florida, chose the Razorbacks over Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan. He is considered the No. 12 overall recruit for 2025, according to 247Sports Composite.

Sealy is an Arkansas native from Springdale High School. The small forward is ranked No. 70 by 247Sports Composite and the No. 1 player in Arkansas. He will back up that five-star backcourt of Thomas and Acuff next year.

Calipari said Sealy blew him away with his performance at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam earlier this year. He also praised Acuff, saying that the playmaker could also score.

