"The 4 horsemen of NIL": Football fans react as Dan Lanning's 5-star recruit Richard Wesley schedules four official visits despite Oregon commitment

Despite a verbal commitment to Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks, five-star EDGE prospect Richard Wesley's recruitment remains open. On3's Hayes Fawcett reported on Monday that the Sierra Canyon (California) standout has scheduled official visits to four schools, including the Ducks.

Wesley is set to visit Oregon on June 6. He will follow this with a visit to Texas on June 20 and Ohio State on Aug. 30. He also has an official visit to the Texas A&M Aggies in the books. However, the date for that has not been confirmed yet.

Many fans on X reacted to Wesley's openness to visit other programs despite his commitment to the Ducks.

“The 4 horsemen of NIL,” a fan said.

“Commitments mean nothing anymore,” a fan added.

“Doesn’t sound like he’s committed to me lmao,” a fan wrote.

Another account, The Orange Army, wrote,

“After committing to Oregon, he sets up 4 officials. Lolz, Wesley and his dad are gonna leverage Uncle Phil for all of it. Ducks deserve to get played.”

In a separate comment, a fan wrote,

“4 biggest bag teams in the country? Good to see a young man playing the game for the right reasons.”

In the same vein, a fan commented,

“I thought Lanning had forbidden visits after a player commits.”

What Richard Wesley’s commitment means to Oregon amidst flipping concerns

Richard Wesley’s commitment was a much-needed boost for Dan Lanning’s team. The five-star prospect is the No. 4 EDGE and the No. 25 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

However, rumors surrounding the commitment indicate a final agreement regarding NIL figures has not been reached. Also, Wesley's parents were reportedly surprised by his commitment to the Ducks. Now that he appears to still be weighing his options by taking visits to rival programs, Oregon fans will not be too sure of their position with the elite prospect.

Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 3 in the Big Ten and No. 7 overall. This is despite losing some of its top targets. The class has received eight pledges, with six of them being blue-chip recruits.

The Ducks will start their season on Aug. 30 with a visit from Montana State.

