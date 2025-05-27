  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • "The 4 horsemen of NIL": Football fans react as Dan Lanning's 5-star recruit Richard Wesley schedules four official visits despite Oregon commitment

"The 4 horsemen of NIL": Football fans react as Dan Lanning's 5-star recruit Richard Wesley schedules four official visits despite Oregon commitment

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified May 27, 2025 20:01 GMT
Oregon Spring Game - Source: Getty
Oregon Spring Game - Source: Getty

Despite a verbal commitment to Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks, five-star EDGE prospect Richard Wesley's recruitment remains open. On3's Hayes Fawcett reported on Monday that the Sierra Canyon (California) standout has scheduled official visits to four schools, including the Ducks.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Wesley is set to visit Oregon on June 6. He will follow this with a visit to Texas on June 20 and Ohio State on Aug. 30. He also has an official visit to the Texas A&M Aggies in the books. However, the date for that has not been confirmed yet.

Many fans on X reacted to Wesley's openness to visit other programs despite his commitment to the Ducks.

“The 4 horsemen of NIL,” a fan said.
Ad
Ad
“Commitments mean nothing anymore,” a fan added.
Ad
“Doesn’t sound like he’s committed to me lmao,” a fan wrote.

Another account, The Orange Army, wrote,

“After committing to Oregon, he sets up 4 officials. Lolz, Wesley and his dad are gonna leverage Uncle Phil for all of it. Ducks deserve to get played.”

In a separate comment, a fan wrote,

“4 biggest bag teams in the country? Good to see a young man playing the game for the right reasons.”
Ad

In the same vein, a fan commented,

“I thought Lanning had forbidden visits after a player commits.”

What Richard Wesley’s commitment means to Oregon amidst flipping concerns

Richard Wesley’s commitment was a much-needed boost for Dan Lanning’s team. The five-star prospect is the No. 4 EDGE and the No. 25 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

Ad

However, rumors surrounding the commitment indicate a final agreement regarding NIL figures has not been reached. Also, Wesley's parents were reportedly surprised by his commitment to the Ducks. Now that he appears to still be weighing his options by taking visits to rival programs, Oregon fans will not be too sure of their position with the elite prospect.

Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 3 in the Big Ten and No. 7 overall. This is despite losing some of its top targets. The class has received eight pledges, with six of them being blue-chip recruits.

The Ducks will start their season on Aug. 30 with a visit from Montana State.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More
Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications