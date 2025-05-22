"The best from Cali come to Oregon": Ducks fans delivers recruitment pitches for nation's No. 1 LB Brandon Arrington Jr. ahead of July commitment

Five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington Jr. remains one of the most compelling prospects in the 2026 class. For elite two-way talents like him, earning five-star recognition has been a straightforward journey. However, when it comes to his recruitment, no school can be considered a clear favorite, as momentum could shift even in the final days or hours before his decision.

On Wednesday, the standout from Mount Miguel High School in California reiterated that his commitment date is set for July 5.

"July 5th 📍," Arrington tweeted.

Oregon has already landed multiple California standouts in the 2025 class, including quarterback Akili Smith Jr., linebacker Nasir Wyatt, edge rusher Matthew Johnson, tight end Vander Ploog and running back Jordon Davison. In the 2026 cycle, the Ducks have also secured the commitment of five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley of Sierra Canyon, another California product.

Ranked as California’s No. 1 prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings, Arrington has also drawn encouragement from Oregon fans in the comments section. Many are hoping he will join the growing list of Golden State stars heading north.

"The best from Cali come to Oregon," a fan wrote.

"Come run at Autzen and Hayward!" one fan tweeted.

"Throw that SCO! #ScoDucks #UpDaSco," a fan commented.

The Ducks have yet to land a cornerback in their 2026 class, and Arrington, being the No. 1 player at the position, would be a perfect fit.

"You know Oregon had a guy sign on July 4th that was really special too! I hope to see it! Go Ducks!!" a fan wrote.

From Oregon coach Dan Lanning to defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and safety coach Chris Hampton, the coaching staff has already built a strong bond with Arrington. If he commits to the Ducks, he will be their second five-star prospect in the 2026 class, joining Kendre Harrison.

Brandon Arrington Jr. addresses nail-biting competition in his recruitment

Brandon Arrington Jr. is weighing offers from Texas A&M, Alabama, Penn State, Oregon and USC as he nears a decision. According to On3, the Aggies are favored to land his commitment, with an 83% projection.

However, Arrington said that he hasn't given any school an early lead.

“It is going to be a foot race to the end,” Arrington said on May 8, via On3. “All five are up there now. Who recruits me the hardest, who gets me on the field early and who I believe can develop me the best will get me.”

As a junior last season, Arrington racked up 26 tackles with an interception and three pass breakups, while also contributing in offense by catching 31 passes for 527 yards with five touchdowns. He also added 52 yards on five carries with a touchdown on the ground.

In March, at the 44th Mt. Carmel Sundevil Track & Field Invitational, Arrington set San Diego Section records in the 100 and 200-meter sprints with times of 10.24 and 20.37 seconds, both ranking No. 1 nationally.

