The Boozer twins' Columbus maintains No. 1 spot in ESPN high school boys’ basketball team rankings for the eighth consecutive week

Cayden and Cameron Boozer's Columbus Explorers continued to remain at the top spot for the eighth consecutive week in Week 16 of the ESPN high school boys’ basketball team rankings, published by analyst Paul Biancardi. The latest rankings were posted on the official Instagram page of Sports Center NEXT on Monday.

Have a look at the latest rankings:

The twins led their team to the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball state title (Class 7A) after a comfortable 68-34 win against Windermere in the state championship game. The win also marked their 14th consecutive triumph.

However, it was Link Academy that was the biggest mover in the rankings. They jumped 12 spots and sit in second place in the ESPN Rankings. The Lions were ranked at No. 14 last week and are on a six-game win streak that started with a tight 43-42 win against the Sunrise Christian Academy on February 8.

Link Academy had a stellar showing last week at the EYBL Scholastic Tournament as they defeated Arizona Compass, Wasatch Academy, Sunrise Chrisitan and Long Island Lutheran (all ranked opponents).

Kiyan Anthony's Long Island Lutheran maintained its position at No. 3 in Week 16. With a 21-6 (7-4 Nike Elite League record), LuHi was on an 18-game winning streak before their 74-71 loss against Link Academy on Saturday. Nate Ament's Highland High School, which made an appearance on the top-25 list in week 15, moved up a spot to No. 22 in Week 16.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer lead Columbus to Florida Class 7A state title

The Explorers have stayed at the top of the ESPN list for a reason. Both Cayden and Cameron Boozer helped the Explorers win their four consecutive state championship. The No. 2 recruit and Duke signee, Cameron Boozer, scored 20 points, grabbed nine rebounds and added three blocks in the State Championship game against Windermere.

His brother and fellow Duke signee, Cayden Boozer, who is ranked as a top-25 prospect nationally, added 12 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds. The Explorers recorded blowout wins throughout their post-season journey to the Florida Class 7A state title with a 93-54 win against Doral Academy, 92-48 win against Western, 74-44 victory against Miami, 78-48 win against Seminole and a 68-34 victory against Windermere.

