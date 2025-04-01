"The campus has a majestic feel to it": Four-star QB reflects on two-day trip to Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame

Four-star quarterback Malachi Zeigler is a top priority for Notre Dame in the 2027 recruiting class. The standout from Benton High School (Louisiana) visited Marcus Freeman's program on Thursday and Friday, thoroughly enjoying his time in South Bend.

“My time at Notre Dame was great," Zeigler told On3. "They have a lot of genuinely great people there. The campus has a majestic feel to it.”

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Zeigler is rated as a four-star prospect by major recruiting platforms such as On3, 247Sports and Rivals. He has yet to receive an offer from Notre Dame but is expected to get one this spring when the coaching staff hosts him again.

“I don't consider it my job to try and rush them," Zeigler told the Irish Sports Daily. "They're busy guys. They've got some big stuff, and they're doing huge things in Notre Dame right now. I think it's just my job to make them question why not offer me. I've got to give them a good reason to pull the trigger. So that's what I'm working on doing every day.”

If Malachi Zeigler commits to the Irish, he will be their first pledge in the 2027 cycle. In the 2026 class, they have one quarterback commit: four-star Noah Grubbs. As of now, Zeigler has received offers from schools like Michigan, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, SMU and Baylor.

Malachi Zeigler shares his quality moments with Notre Dame coaching staff

In most college programs, players typically choose between pursuing a strong education or competing for a national championship. However, Notre Dame offers both, making it an attractive option for top recruits like Malachi Zeigler, who continues to show strong interest in Marcus Freeman's program.

During his visit on Thursday, Zeigler and his family had an in-depth conversation with Freeman.

“We had probably a 30-minute to an hour-long conversation,” Zeigler told the Irish Sports Daily. “It was a super long conversation about everything. We were talking about the importance of education and just how much a degree from Notre Dame means outside of football."

The following day, Zeigler spent significant time with Irish offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock. He also connected with quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli, who gave him insight into what to expect at South Bend.

“Coach Gino is a really cool guy,” Zeigler said. “In terms of coaches, we probably spent the most time with him, my parents and I, and it was just great. He's really down-to-earth. He'll have a conversation with you. I got to sit in on QB meetings, my dad and I. It was really cool. He had lunch with us.”

Malachi Zeigler is the No. 7 quarterback in the 2027 class and the No. 5 recruit in Louisiana, according to Rivals. The next step for the Irish is to extend a scholarship offer and host him for another visit. As of now, Ole Miss is considered the leader in his recruitment.

