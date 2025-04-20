"The check finally cleared": Fans react as four-star CB flips to Mike Elko's Texas A&M from Illinois

Four-star cornerback Victor Singleton flipped his commitment from Illinois to Texas A&M's 2026 class on Saturday. The Central Catholic High School (Ohio) standout had been committed to the Fighting Illini since Feb. 1.
The 6-foot, 165-pound prospect was in attendance for the Aggies' Maroon & White Game on Saturday, and the visit ultimately convinced him to flip his commitment to Texas A&M. However, not everyone was thrilled with the move, as some fans voiced frustration over his decision.
"The check finally cleared," a fan tweeted.
"All bag, no development," one fan wrote.
"These kids are so short sighted it’s crazy. Illinois is arguably the best DB developmental program right now and that’s with very low level recruits. Imagine someone of his talent level. Crazy," another fan wrote.
Before committing to the Aggies, Singleton also visited Ohio State and Michigan. Even after his flip, Mike Elko's coaching staff may still have to fend off interest from those two programs.
"Illni fans, folks tried to tell ya. A&M won’t be his final commitment either," one fan commented.
"Feels like there is at least one more flip and at least one transfer in his future," a fan said.
Singleton is the No. 13 cornerback in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Illinois defensive backs coach Corey Parker led the charge in recruiting him, and the 2026 class CB was the highest-rated recruit to commit to the Fighting Illini under Bret Bielema.
Following Singleton's decommitment, Illinois is down to 13 commitments in its 2026 class, which ranks No. 27 nationally. The Illini are left with one cornerback in the class in three-star Almirian Thomas and just one four-star recruit overall: linebacker Cam Thomas.
"Tough loss for Illinois who doesn’t normally get recruits of his raking," one fan commented.
Singleton had an official visit to Illinois planned for June 13, which would likely get cancelled with his flip decision.
Texas A&M's 2026 class update following Victor Singleton's commitment
With Victor Singleton's commitment, Texas A&M is up to 11 players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 5 in the nation and No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference. He becomes the first cornerback in the room and the second player from Ohio to commit, following linebacker Storm Miller.
Singleton's commitment came just hours after Texas A&M landed its first commitment of the 2027 class with a pledge from four-star wide receiver George Lamons. The Brooks County High School (Georgia) standout chose Mike Elko's program over Georgia, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and South Carolina.