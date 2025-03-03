"The Class of 2026 is just getting started": Michigan WR Jaylen Pile excited to team up with new IOL commit

Michigan’s 2026 recruiting class had been holding steady with just two commitments—wide receiver Jaylen Pile and cornerback Brody Jennings. However, after months of waiting, the Wolverines added a third recruit to the cycle on Friday by landing four-star interior offensive lineman Bear McWhorter.

With McWhorter’s commitment, he and Pile become the first two offensive players in Michigan’s 2026 class. Pile is eager to team up with his new teammate.

"Bear is a beast! He’s a big-time competitor," Pile told On3. "The Class of 2026 is just getting started."

McWhorter chose Michigan over top programs like Alabama, Clemson, Florida and South Carolina. His commitment elevates the Wolverines' 2026 recruiting class to No. 27 nationally. The 6-foot-3, 308-pound prospect from Cass High School (Georgia) also cited the Wolverines' welcoming atmosphere as a key factor in his decision.

“The players are a lot like me, the vibe is awesome up there and the guys in the programs are guys I am ready to war with every day," McWhorter told On3. "I love the people and it is an environment I feel I can thrive in.”

Michigan initially extended an offer to McWhorter last summer and remained a strong contender throughout his recruitment, with multiple visits to Ann Arbor. He was previously committed to Arkansas before reopening his recruitment last year.

Bear McWhorter praises Michigan coaching staff

Bear McWhorter has drawn interest from nearly 40 schools throughout his recruitment. His first visit to Michigan came during his freshman year, and he returned for the Wolverines' 38-17 loss to Oregon on Nov. 2. He and his family visited again in January to meet with the coaching staff and current players, which sealed the deal.

McWhorter's parents named him after legendary Alabama coach Bear Bryant, and his family has long supported the Crimson Tide. That made Michigan’s ability to land his commitment over Alabama a significant victory. Offensive line coach Grant Newsome led the Wolverines' recruiting efforts for McWhorter.

“Coach Newsome talks to me every day," McWhorter told On3. "He is a very personable guy, I can go to him about anything and we have gotten really close. I trust him, I like who he is and I believe in him.

Despite a somewhat underwhelming 2024 season, UM coach Sherrone Moore has already put together an impressive 2025 recruiting class, highlighted by five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood. The Wolverines 2026 class still lacks the momentum, but Moore's track record of success and recruitment pitch keep him high on prospects like McWhorter’s list.

“Coach Moore was a huge factor too," McWhorter said. "He is a great head coach who has had a lot of success coaching offensive linemen. I really like how they develop offensive linemen, the culture is great and I really want to be a part of it.”

McWhorter is the No. 38 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 48 recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

